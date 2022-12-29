ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, Los Angeles coroner says

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWIK_0jxruNK700

( KTLA ) – The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old, whose credits include “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. The report also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders’ body was reportedly found in his L.A. home after his death on June 16 . Sources for TMZ at the time said the actor had a history of using drugs. The outlet also reported that police found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died,” citing sources investigating the incident.

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at Los Angeles airport

According to the full coroner’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died, mentioning his use of fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to respond.

The coroner’s office noted that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Sanders had starred in shows including “JLW Academy” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to his IMDb profile. His role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
People

Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'

Friends of Aamir Ali, 22, told investigators he went on a walk alone during a camping trip at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake in Texas before he disappeared The body of a 22-year-old Houston man was found in a Texas lake after a days-long search.  Aamir Ali was camping with friends at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake when he went missing on Friday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. His brother, Qasim Ali, said that the former University of Houston student was last seen...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

TikTok creator Cooper Noriega died of an accidental drug overdose, coroner says

TikTok star Cooper Noriega, whose body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot in June, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to authorities. Noriega, who was 19, died of the "combined effects" alprazolam, a medication known by its brand name Xanax, fentanyl and lorazepam, which is used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
E! News

New Details Revealed on Anne Heche's Cause of Death and Drugs in Her System

Officials have released new details regarding Anne Heche's death. According to a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner report dated Dec. 6 and obtained by E! News, traces of cocaine, cannabinoids (a substance found in cannabis plants) and benzodiazepines (a depressant) were detected in the Men in Tree star's system in August when she was admitted to a hospital following a car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Boy found dead on California street in 1978 is identified through DNA: "Identifying his killer is the next step"

A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said. The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed "John Doe 1978," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The homicide case eventually went cold.
LONG BEACH, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
The Independent

Iowa couple accused of drowning baby in bathtub because they feared she had meth in her blood

Two parents have been arrested for allegedly drowning their newborn in a bathtub because they feared authorities would find meth in her blood and remove custody of their older child. Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, the Fort Dodge Police Department said on Wednesday. The couple also has a two-year-old son. An affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WHO13 reveals that Ms Blaha gave birth to a baby girl on 16 November in the bathroom of her home in the 900 block of Central Avenue. She reportedly asked...
FORT DODGE, IA
ETOnline.com

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Relative With Knife and Hammer

Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown is reportedly in police custody. According to multiplereports, the former Disney star was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife. Citing police, TMZ reported Orlando's brother, Matthew, let the star stay at his home while he is homeless. However, according to TMZ, Matthew told police his brother was acting "crazy" and "came at him" with a knife blade and hammer, though he ultimately was not able to hit Matthew.
OHIO STATE
KDAF

KDAF

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy