Mystery Of Idaho Student Murders Continues As Police Chief Refuses To Release 911 Call

For over six weeks, police in Idaho have been desperately trying to solve the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students .

The senseless tragedy occurred on the 13th of November when Kaylee Goncalves , Madison Mogen , Xana Kernodle , and Ethan Chapin were discovered dead in an off-campus home in the city of Moscow.

RadarOnline.com has learned the police chief leading the investigation, James Fry , has provided a vague update regarding the release of a mysterious 911 call that could link them closer to making an arrest and he has been pressing the public for tips that could lead to finding the killer.

The four students, all 21-years-old, were part of a close-knit group of friends attending the University of Idaho. Their tragic deaths have rocked the town and the investigative team assigned to the tragic case have been unable to release any details that would help bring justice and closure to the students' families.

Chief Fry has been around since 1995, and has seen a number of mysteries cases before. He has the experience and insight to work through this heartbreaking case, and has been tirelessly working to find out what happened that fateful night.

When asked if the mysterious phone call could bring them closer to making an arrest, he firmly stated he "couldn't discuss that," and that the investigation would hinge upon any helpful tips from local citizens.

Though eager to find the perpetrator as soon as possible, Chief Fry also understands that a careful and thorough investigation will be required in order to properly assess the situation and bring someone to justice. He noted that the town's citizens understand the " plight of the victims and their families" whose lives have been forever changed.

As of yet, RadarOnline.com can confirm that no arrests have been made and the police are not jumping to any conclusions.

They are asking for any members of the public who may have information about the crime to come forward and pass it onto them, so that the victims will be able to achieve the justice they deserve.