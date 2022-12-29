ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “LuckyDay Lotto Midday” game were:

08-15-21-36-38

(eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

