FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
newscentermaine.com
Old Port Tavern to close after 50 years in business
The bar on Moulton Street will serve its final round of drinks Saturday night. The building where it's housed was sold to a real estate company earlier this month.
WGME
It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
foxbangor.com
Former doctor uses hobby to create art
HAMPDEN — If you happen to live in the Bangor/Brewer area you may have heard of doctor Fister. For almost 40 years Jeff Fister practiced oral surgery in the area. And now, since his retirement, you could say he has found a new calling…. We found him in his...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
boothbayregister.com
Cuckolds spared any major damage in Dec. 23 storm
Southport selectman and a member of the Friends of Cuckolds Light Station group, Gerry Gamage, said the lighthouse located off Newagen was spared any major damage in the Friday, Dec. 23 storm. “The ocean washed through and under the foundation and across the lawn area,” said Gamage in an email...
25 Places People Want to See at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, After It Teases What’s to Come
Rock Row, the mixed-use development built around a quarry in Westbrook, Maine, has continued to build itself up. Restaurants, offices, residences, retail, and more are just the tip of the iceberg for this place that looks to be a new destination hotspot in the state. There's even a medical campus...
newscentermaine.com
Two protections from abuse orders filed following homicide of 3-year-old
Makinzlee Handrahan, 3, of Edgecomb died on Dec. 25. Nobody has been arrested or charged in the case. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Sears Hometown Store in Caribou, Maine Announces Closing Liquidation
The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019. The Sears...
boothbayregister.com
A Christmas angel
After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
wabi.tv
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Yardgoodsyarns in Waterville have been in business for over 7 decades. “We are two buildings, with 4 floors. My dad and mom started it in 1949, Atkins said. Joyce Atkins now runs the store. She said they carry a little bit of everything for people interested...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport New Year’s Eve fireworks captivate, delight large crowd
ROCKPORT — The mix of celebratory fireworks over Rockport Harbor Dec. 31, just as the clock struck 6 p.m., was creative and imaginative, drawing laughter and roars of approval from a large crowd that had assembled in spots alll over Rockport Village to watch. The event was Holiday on...
lcnme.com
Early Deadlines: New Year’s
The Lincoln County News office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases – normally 5 p.m. Monday – is 5 p.m. Friday for the Jan. 5 edition. The deadline for advertisements is noon on Friday.
truecountry935.com
Injured Dog Abandoned at Franklin County Animal Shelter
Farmington Animal Control is looking to find the owner of a dog dropped off at the Franklin County Animal Shelter yesterday, Dec. 28. The dog is injured. Witnesses say the driver was a man with facial hair in a white Mitsubishi SUV.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
lcnme.com
Truck’n in America
Folks, this week wraps up year 2022, and I want to send out hearty note of cheers and good wishes to my friend John, and his lovely bride Frieda, who are closing up shop, at Stars Jewelry store, down on Main Street in Damariscotta after 28 years of serving the community.
wabi.tv
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
WGME
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
