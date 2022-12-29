ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

92 Moose

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Former doctor uses hobby to create art

HAMPDEN — If you happen to live in the Bangor/Brewer area you may have heard of doctor Fister. For almost 40 years Jeff Fister practiced oral surgery in the area. And now, since his retirement, you could say he has found a new calling…. We found him in his...
HAMPDEN, ME
Seacoast Current

One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On

This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
SACO, ME
boothbayregister.com

Cuckolds spared any major damage in Dec. 23 storm

Southport selectman and a member of the Friends of Cuckolds Light Station group, Gerry Gamage, said the lighthouse located off Newagen was spared any major damage in the Friday, Dec. 23 storm. “The ocean washed through and under the foundation and across the lawn area,” said Gamage in an email...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

A Christmas angel

After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
BOOTHBAY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport New Year’s Eve fireworks captivate, delight large crowd

ROCKPORT — The mix of celebratory fireworks over Rockport Harbor Dec. 31, just as the clock struck 6 p.m., was creative and imaginative, drawing laughter and roars of approval from a large crowd that had assembled in spots alll over Rockport Village to watch. The event was Holiday on...
ROCKPORT, ME
lcnme.com

Early Deadlines: New Year’s

The Lincoln County News office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases – normally 5 p.m. Monday – is 5 p.m. Friday for the Jan. 5 edition. The deadline for advertisements is noon on Friday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
95.9 WCYY

See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
OXFORD, ME
lcnme.com

Truck’n in America

Folks, this week wraps up year 2022, and I want to send out hearty note of cheers and good wishes to my friend John, and his lovely bride Frieda, who are closing up shop, at Stars Jewelry store, down on Main Street in Damariscotta after 28 years of serving the community.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wabi.tv

Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
SKOWHEGAN, ME

