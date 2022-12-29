MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
07-09-11-23-32, Lucky Ball: 12
(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
5-0-3-5
(five, zero, three, five)
Pick 4 Midday
4-4-2-4
(four, four, two, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
Show Me Cash
04-05-06-08-12
(four, five, six, eight, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
