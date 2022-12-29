IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lotto
10-16-17-29-36-45, Extra Shot: 8
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-five; Extra Shot: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $6,800,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
08-15-21-36-38
(eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Pick Three-Midday
3-1-1, Fireball:
(three, one, one; Fireball: zero)
Pick Three-Evening
7-3-5, Fireball: 4
(seven, three, five; Fireball: four)
Pick Four-Midday
6-3-3-2, Fireball: 8
(six, three, three, two; Fireball: eight)
Pick Four-Evening
8-0-2-4, Fireball: 5
(eight, zero, two, four; Fireball: five)
Lucky Day Lotto
04-07-11-16-22
(four, seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
