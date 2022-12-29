ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lotto

10-16-17-29-36-45, Extra Shot: 8

(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-five; Extra Shot: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $6,800,000

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-15-21-36-38

(eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Pick Three-Midday

3-1-1, Fireball:

(three, one, one; Fireball: zero)

Pick Three-Evening

7-3-5, Fireball: 4

(seven, three, five; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Midday

6-3-3-2, Fireball: 8

(six, three, three, two; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

8-0-2-4, Fireball: 5

(eight, zero, two, four; Fireball: five)

Lucky Day Lotto

04-07-11-16-22

(four, seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

