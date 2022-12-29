Pentagon to Re-investigate Infamous ‘Avacado-Shaped’ UFO Crash

(Getty Images/ ktsimage)

The Pentagon has been ordered to re-instigate the mysterious 1945 crash of an “avocado-shaped” UFO. This event – and crash – has been dubbed the “Roswell before Roswell,” experts note. And, eyewitnesses to the crash have now been identified.

President Biden signed into law a new military spending bill that has now been amended to include this 1945 UFO case. The crash occurred in New Mexico. reports note. The encounter is one of the inspirations for Steven Speilberg’s hit film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

An Updated National Defense Authorization Act Will Investigate UFO Crash Information Dating Back To The 1945 Event

According to reports, the National Defense Authorization Act passed earlier this month by congress includes a section that requires the Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office to review the information from the 1945 crash. Any previous bills called for reports on events such as these dating back only as far as 1947.

Researchers working to detail the events surrounding the UFO crash in 1945 spoke to the family of a Lieutenant Colonel William Brothy. And, years after the incident, the family notes, Brothy revealed that he was sent to survey the crash site in August 1945.

Much of the information surrounding the mysterious event includes eyewitness accounts from three specific sources. These witnesses include a B-52 bomber pilot in the area at the time and the two young sons of the rancher who owned the land on which the object supposedly crash-landed.

The Pilot Later Recounted The Story Of The UFO Crash Years After The Event

One of the researchers connected to the mysterious event recounts how the B-52 bomber pilot was called in to check out a communication tower that had lost power. His son recounts the events noting that he saw the tower was bent as he flew over. According to the pilot’s son, this tower appeared as if something had hit it “very hard.”

Then, he saw what is described as a large “egg-shaped object” in the vegetation some distance away. He also remembers seeing two little boys looking at the object. These little boys, researchers note were nine-year-old Jose Padilla and seven-year-old Reme Baca.

Padilla is now an 86-year-old who spent years as a Highway Patrol officer. Baca became a marine and later a senior staffer for Washington Governor Dixy Lee Ray. He passed away in 2013. Both men kept their accounts to themselves for decades, finally describing what they saw in a 2003 interview.

Padilla And Baca Remember Coming Across The Wreckage

The two men remembered hearing the crash while looking for a lost cow on the ranch. According to reports, they soon came upon the wreckage … the ground reverberating an unusual heat. They claim to have seen several creatures inside the wreckage.

Their faces were covered in shadow, but they were “definitely living beings.” Later, the Army came and cleaned up the wreckage sighting a downed weather balloon. However, researchers are hoping this new bill will help to “reopen the research on a more historically accurate and significant time scale.”