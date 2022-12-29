ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

columbiametro.com

Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake

Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

All South Carolina DMV branches fully operational after statewide network outages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches are back to being fully operational today after all offices experienced network outages yesterday. Officials said all DMV branches, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, will open as normal on Thursday, December 28. The DMV offices weren’t...
WRDW-TV

Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
AIKEN, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year

South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
AIKEN, SC

