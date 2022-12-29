Read full article on original website
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
Traffic congestion piles up in Chapin with holiday and bowl travel plus I-26 construction
CHAPIN, S.C. — Three big setbacks are adding strain to the already existing traffic concerns in Chapin. That includes I-26 construction, Gator Bowl travel and holiday travel. Chapin residents explain they're already dealing with a boom of population growth overflowing roads, and this week it's gotten worse. "We have...
Duke Energy could reimburse customers for losses related to recent rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
WRDW-TV
Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630...
live5news.com
All South Carolina DMV branches fully operational after statewide network outages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches are back to being fully operational today after all offices experienced network outages yesterday. Officials said all DMV branches, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, will open as normal on Thursday, December 28. The DMV offices weren’t...
WRDW-TV
Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
Tax rebate 2022: Direct one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in one day
South Carolina taxpayers are set to receive a direct tax rebate worth up to $800 in one day.
WRDW-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Stay Social closing, many are wondering what’s next for Evans Towne Center. Nailed It DIY Studio will be one of the only locally-owned businesses in the area. This is something the owner didn’t expect going into business here. She says she has seen foot...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WRDW-TV
S.C. sees high demand for concealed-weapon permits
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
South Carolina Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in January. As usual, payments will be...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
More residential fires reek havoc on the Upstate
Three more residential fires have occurred in the Upstate, as the cold weather has brought an uptick in the number of blazes, the area has seen in recent days.
WRDW-TV
Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
