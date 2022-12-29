Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Music City Mess: Kentucky bowl loss illustrates dwindling appeal of bowls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- One of the challenges of getting older in this job is trying not to sound old. Start writing the "in my day" columns and that's an invitation for readers to move on, shake their heads and click on the next "see how this former child star looks now" link.
Centre Daily
Louisville Eviscerated by Kentucky in Battle of the Bluegrass
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Hitting the road for their annual Battle of the Bluegrass showdown against arch-rival Kentucky, the Louisville men's basketball program once again found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout loss, falling 86-63 at Rupp Arena on New Year's Eve. Moving to 2-12 on the season, the...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result
Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
Everything John Calipari Said Following Kentucky's 86-63 Win Over Louisville
Below is everything that Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari said following the Wildcats' 86-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals: Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari JOHN CALIPARI: Just one thing, I was so happy with the response when Kenny was introduced. It just shows the kind of ...
Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
Devin Leary: Why Kentucky football will be SEC power after transfer portal addition
The Kentucky Wildcats entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After being ranked No. 20 in the preseason and winning its first four games, the team was not able to continue as a contender and fell out of the rankings. However, for the 2023 season, the Wildcats could be competitive again with the addition of Devin Leary.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: More on ...
Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa wave: Hawkeye fans wave following first quarter of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Iowa might not be playing at Kinnick Stadium for their bowl game, but that won’t stop them from still doing one of the best traditions in all of college football. Fans participated in the Iowa wave at Nissan Stadium during the Music City Bowl. The tradition usually takes place...
KCRG.com
Kentucky Head Coach is a former Hawkeye
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - University of Kentucky’s head coach played for Iowa during his college career until a season-ending injury. KCRG TV9′s John Campbell takes a look back at Mark Stoops’ college days and what he learned playing under former Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry.
Louisville extends an offer to Wyoming wide receiver transfer
Wyoming wide receiver transfer Joshua Cobbs, who made a visit to Oregon earlier this month, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Friday night. He announced the offer on his social media outlets. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cobbs played in 28 games over three seasons at Wyoming and...
insidethehall.com
Video: Gabe Cupps highlights from win against New Albany
Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in a 63-35 win against New Albany. Inside the Hall was there and has compiled more than three minutes of highlights from the game, which are available below:. Filed to: Gabe Cupps.
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
texasmetronews.com
Black Student Without Legs Makes His Middle School’s Basketball Team
Nationwide — Josiah Johnson, an 8th grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky who was born without legs, has become a part of the school’s basketball team. For Josiah, basketball is “something I had to do,” he told WLKY. “I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better.”
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Lexington among 2 Ky. cities listed as neediest in US
Where does Lexington rank among the neediest cities in the United States?
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
Comments / 3