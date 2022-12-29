ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Centre Daily

Louisville Eviscerated by Kentucky in Battle of the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Hitting the road for their annual Battle of the Bluegrass showdown against arch-rival Kentucky, the Louisville men's basketball program once again found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout loss, falling 86-63 at Rupp Arena on New Year's Eve. Moving to 2-12 on the season, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result

Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KCRG.com

Kentucky Head Coach is a former Hawkeye

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - University of Kentucky’s head coach played for Iowa during his college career until a season-ending injury. KCRG TV9′s John Campbell takes a look back at Mark Stoops’ college days and what he learned playing under former Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry.
LEXINGTON, KY
insidethehall.com

Video: Gabe Cupps highlights from win against New Albany

Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in a 63-35 win against New Albany. Inside the Hall was there and has compiled more than three minutes of highlights from the game, which are available below:. Filed to: Gabe Cupps.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
LOUISVILLE, KY
texasmetronews.com

Black Student Without Legs Makes His Middle School’s Basketball Team

Nationwide — Josiah Johnson, an 8th grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky who was born without legs, has become a part of the school’s basketball team. For Josiah, basketball is “something I had to do,” he told WLKY. “I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE

