ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Nonprofit donates vehicle to recovering Springfield artist

By Nick DeGray, Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032fL3_0jxrs8xD00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield artist has been donated a vehicle to help him with transportation troubles.

The non-profit Good News Garage helps individuals in need of transportation. The group handed over the keys of a 2009 Toyota Highlander to Springfield resident Frankie Borrero on Thursday. Frankie is recovering from a life-altering injury and will use the vehicle to get through his next journey in recovery.

View Frankie Borrero’s work in Holyoke on Sargeant Street

“Right now I’m on my way to Westfield, where I’m doing a mural for the Brain Injury Center over there for my team and fellow survivors of brain injury. On Saturdays, I teach literacy,” said Borrero.

“While we can’t solve the car shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage.

Good News Garage was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs. They have donated more than 5,500 vehicles to people in need of transportation over the last 25 years. You can donate a vehicle to the nonprofit on their website .

Borrero is a familiar artist to 22News. He was on Mass Appeal in 2019 and has been interviewed several times for his street murals, like the one along Sargeant and Main Street that tells the history of the Hispanic Community .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
HADLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment

EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage. 
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy