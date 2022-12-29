ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

WATCH: Head-turning Red Carpet Looks From 2022

Celebrities were outside and hitting red carpets with bold and vibrant looks this year. From Rihanna to Zendaya, these are the looks living rent-free in our heads.
Essence

Star Gazing: Celebs Close Out The Year Courtside And Coupled Up

Between concerts and spreading Christmas cheer, many of our favorite stars were seen doing what they love with the ones they love this week. This time of the year is typically reserved for cuddling up by the fireplace and keeping warm indoors from winter’s cold, but many stars were still seen in the streets this week, closing out 2022 with a bang.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Girls United Ranks Best Songs in 2022

Our playlists were stacked this year with many songs that took over our parties, social media, and even workouts. We could consume different artists and determine which songs were here to stay. Here are some of our favorite songs that took over 2022. GloRilla and Hitkidd – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)...

