ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

Wyomissing’s J’ven Williams, West Perry’s Ian Goodling among selections to Pa. Football Writers’ 3A All-State squad

By Eric F. Epler
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Grandview Speedway’s near sale is top local sports story in Berks in 2022

Fans came from as far away as North Carolina to share memories and the moment. And, so it seemed, one final moment. Less than a month after owner Theresa Rogers announced the pending sale of the one-third-mile dirt track in Washington Township to an automotive auction company, the season for the modified division was ending with the Freedom 76.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Check out PennLive’s All-PA team, All Mid-Penn and Pa. Writers’ All-State teams here

And just like that All-Star season is over for Pennsylvania’s high school football players. PennLive’s All-Pennsylvania team — our All-State team featuring the players we believe were the best of the best regardless of classification — has been picked. PennLive’s Mid-Penn All-Star team has been picked, too, and the week closed out with the release of the PA Football Writers’ All-State teams.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Perry County cheer teams qualify for districts, states

Perry County is the place for spirit, and this year’s district championships proved just that. Greenwood, Newport and Susquenita cheer teams all qualified for 2A small varsity cheerleading districts. For veterans Greenwood and Newport, this was normal, but the Blackhawks had a different story since it was the first...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Scenes from the Penn State Rose Bowl pep rally

Hundreds of Penn State fans gathered at the L.A. Live complex Sunday afternoon for the Rose Bowl pep rally. Fans enjoyed the first sunny day in Los Angeles in nearly a week, celebrating and dancing to the sounds of the Penn State Blue Band. PSU greats Michael Mauti, O.J. McDuffie and Craig Fayak spoke to the crowd as did University President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy