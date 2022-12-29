Wyomissing’s J’ven Williams, West Perry’s Ian Goodling among selections to Pa. Football Writers’ 3A All-State squad

And just like that All-Star season is over for Pennsylvania’s high school football players. PennLive’s All-Pennsylvania team — our All-State team featuring the players we believe were the best of the best regardless of classification — has been picked. PennLive’s Mid-Penn All-Star team has been picked, too, and the week closed out with the release of the PA Football Writers’ All-State teams.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO