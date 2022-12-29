Wyomissing’s J’ven Williams, West Perry’s Ian Goodling among selections to Pa. Football Writers’ 3A All-State squad

Read full article on original website
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Mercury
Grandview Speedway’s near sale is top local sports story in Berks in 2022
Fans came from as far away as North Carolina to share memories and the moment. And, so it seemed, one final moment. Less than a month after owner Theresa Rogers announced the pending sale of the one-third-mile dirt track in Washington Township to an automotive auction company, the season for the modified division was ending with the Freedom 76.
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
Newport wrestling fights for Perry County title, but West Perry named back-to-back champions
With wins over Susquenita and Newport, West Perry is again Perry County champions. After taking the Perry County title last year, West Perry traveled to Susquenita to bring the trophy right back home. Wrestling against the home team, the Mustangs defeated the Blackhawks with a 70-0 shutout. Jackson Rush and...
Check out PennLive’s All-PA team, All Mid-Penn and Pa. Writers’ All-State teams here
And just like that All-Star season is over for Pennsylvania’s high school football players. PennLive’s All-Pennsylvania team — our All-State team featuring the players we believe were the best of the best regardless of classification — has been picked. PennLive’s Mid-Penn All-Star team has been picked, too, and the week closed out with the release of the PA Football Writers’ All-State teams.
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
Newport boys basketball furthers losing streak, remains winless in the Tri-Valley league
The Newport losing streak has continued another week with a 57-48 loss to Millersburg. One low-scoring quarter cost Newport the game against Millersburg, losing 57-45. Cutting out the points from the second quarter, the score was 46-42 with Millersburg in the lead. However, the Buffaloes sealed their fate early, scoring...
Penn State’s Terry Smith pleased with the Lions’ 2023 recruiting haul on defense
Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class features a pair of elite offensive line talents in Wyomissing’s J’ven Williams and Virginia’s Alex Birchmeier. And Terry Smith, the Lions’ cornerbacks coach, is also pleased with what the program was able to accomplish on the defensive side.
Perry County cheer teams qualify for districts, states
Perry County is the place for spirit, and this year’s district championships proved just that. Greenwood, Newport and Susquenita cheer teams all qualified for 2A small varsity cheerleading districts. For veterans Greenwood and Newport, this was normal, but the Blackhawks had a different story since it was the first...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
Blackhawks girls’ basketball adds another win to record, remains undefeated in the league
‘Hawks basketball adds another win to their record. Susquenita girls’ basketball advanced its record to 3-1, 2-0 in the league, after a 56-28 win over Halifax. Defense was key in the Dec. 19 matchup over the Wildcats as the Blackhawks held them to single digits in each quarter. Halifax...
Scenes from the Penn State Rose Bowl pep rally
Hundreds of Penn State fans gathered at the L.A. Live complex Sunday afternoon for the Rose Bowl pep rally. Fans enjoyed the first sunny day in Los Angeles in nearly a week, celebrating and dancing to the sounds of the Penn State Blue Band. PSU greats Michael Mauti, O.J. McDuffie and Craig Fayak spoke to the crowd as did University President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft.
Penn State’s James Franklin ‘proud’ of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen ahead of Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES — When Penn State last played in the Rose Bowl, it had Saquon Barkley. The generational talent used “The Granddaddy of Them All” to introduce himself to the country, if casual fans didn’t already know him. Barkley had 194 rushing yards and one of the more jaw-dropping touchdown runs you’ll ever see.
Penn State true freshmen notes: Nick Singleton on his Auburn effort, Abdul Carter’s training regimen, more
LOS ANGELES – Nick Singleton’s speed produced a number of memorable moments during Penn State’s regular season. But his effort against Auburn on the road gained him national attention.
Penn State Rose Bowl media day recap with Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal: Video
Penn State Rose Bowl media day recap with Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal as they talk about freshmen Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter. It was the first time the star freshmen were made available to the media and they talked about their experiences of the 2022 season.
Will Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Keyvone Lee play in the Rose Bowl? James Franklin comments
Penn State coach James Franklin talked about the availability of offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and running back Keyvone Lee for Monday’s Rose Bowl during a press conference Sunday morning in Los Angeles. Franklin said Fashanu will be a game-time decision and Lee should be ready to go. FREE TO...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
kmyu.tv
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
Penn State QB Drew Allar reflects on his ‘surreal’ freshman season, handling expectations
PASADENA, Calif. — Under cover of drizzling rain, Penn State’s players filed off buses toward a tent steps from the Rose Bowl. For the veterans, this was just another press junket, something they’ve done countless times. But for the freshmen, this was the first time they were speaking to media members since their arrival.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
