Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
notebookcheck.net
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft is preparing Windows 11 for devices with foldable screens arriving in 2023
The Microsoft He wants his products to be available on all platforms. Giant wants Redmond to adapt Windows 11 operating system for computers of all kinds. The operating system should be usable on desktop computers, laptops, and even laptops with a foldable screen, such as Asus Zenbook 17 Vol. Microsoft...
CoinDesk
The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022 (Part 2)
Whether it's the Taro upgrade or growth in the Lightning Network, on today’s show we’re taking a look back on the steady progress Bitcoin has made over the year, courtesy of Cory Klippsten, Tomer Strolight and Sam Callahan of Swan Bitcoin. This is Part 2 of a year-end review of Bitcoin's biggest developments in 2022.
Report: Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content
A report claims that Amazon may be working on becoming a bigger player in the sports streaming space.
marktechpost.com
Meet Rodin: A Novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework To Generate 3D Digital Avatars From Various Input Sources
Generative models are becoming the de-facto solution for many challenging tasks in computer science. They represent one of the most promising ways to analyze and synthesize visual data. Stable Diffusion is the best-known generative model for producing beautiful and realistic images from a complex input prompt. The architecture is based on Diffusion Models (DMs), which have shown phenomenal generative power for images and videos. The rapid advancements in diffusion and generative modeling are fueling a revolution in 2D content creation. The mantra is quite simple: “If you can describe it, you can visualize it.” or better, “if you can describe it, the model can paint it for you.” It is indeed incredible what generative models are capable of.
How To Remotely Access Your PC From An Android Phone
There are a lot of reasons why you might want to remotely access a PC from your mobile device. It can be because you need to send a local file to your boss after clocking out, or maybe you forgot to switch off your PC. Remote access can also come in handy when you want to help a friend with desktop problems but can't physically be present to solve the issue.
CoinDesk
Despite the Frost of Crypto Winter, The Wrapture Holders Kept Their Cool
It's been a tough year to be a non-fungible token (NFT) holder. While 2021 welcomed high-value NFT sales, soaring cryptocurrency prices and an influx of new entrants into the space, this past year has seen trading slow and crypto prices drown in the sludge of an extended crypto winter. Ethereum,...
CoinDesk
A 'Money Reimagined' Best of 2022 Part 2: Media in the Metaverse, With NYT’s Kevin Roose on the Future of Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This episode is sponsored byRoofstock onChain. Web 3, the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFT) have the potential to be a force for good in the world, to improve decentralization, raise underrepresented voices and empower creators. But with a digital land grab for virtual real estate growing fast, will people soon find themselves locked out of the metaverse?
CoinDesk
Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie Investments Wants to Sponsor, Manage Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments wants to become the sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the company said in a blog post this week. Valkyrie, one of Grayscale’s rivals, previously launched a bitcoin trust and a bitcoin-related exchange-traded-fund (ETF) in 2021. As part of their plan to sponsor GBTC, the world’s largest bitcoin fund, the Tennessee-based company also announced the launch of a new fund, the Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund, LP that seeks to take advantage of GBTC’s discount to the value of its underlying bitcoin, the company said.
Is the Metaverse Shrinking? VR Headset Sales Actually Declined in 2022.
It turns out it’s not that hard to explain the metaverse — but people may not be ready for it quite yet. According to data from the research firm NDP Group that was shared with CNBC, sales of VR headsets are surprisingly down year-to-year. While a 2% decrease...
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
hypebeast.com
Samsung's Family Hub Plus Smart Fridge Features a 32-Inch Touch Display
Ahead of CES 2023, Samsung has unveiled its smart fridge, the “Family Hub Plus.” An upgrade to its previous model, the 21-inch screen is now upgraded to a massive 32-inch touch display for greater interactivity. The Samsung Family Hub Plus also features added support for Google Photos to...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Staking Arrives on iOS Devices via Trust Wallet
The team behind Binance’s official non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet app, Trust Wallet, has recently announced support for staking Cardano ($ADA) on its iOS application, allowing users to earn interest on their $ADA holdings while securing the network on these devices. According to Trust Wallet, Cardano staking is now also available...
The Windows Club
How to live stream on Twitch from Xbox Series X/S
It is now possible to stream from Twitch directly from your Xbox Series X/S video game console. There is no longer a need to go through complex setups to stream your Xbox on Twitch, and that is due to the integration of the popular streaming platform with Xbox. From our...
Phone Arena
Google testing new look for Android YouTube app
Some Android users employing the YouTube app might have noticed that a change has been made to the progress bar on the video player when in Dark mode. This is the line under the video that appears when watching streaming content in portrait orientation. The bar moves to the right as a video plays and also shows how much of a video has loaded. Typically, the progress bar is red although some Android users, including this writer, now see a white or gray progress bar instead. The change was spotted first by 9to5Google.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miners Got Crushed by Crypto Winter. 2023 May Bring More Pain
The mining industry started 2022 off strong with what seemed like ample capital to expand, but high energy prices, increasing competition for Bitcoin blocks and a bear market hit miners, knocking out those with high leverage. The sector was shaken by bankruptcies and loan defaults, and next year will likely...
Comments / 0