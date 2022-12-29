ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve...

