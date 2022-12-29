Senior each from Harbor Creek, Seneca named to all-state football teams
Two players from Erie County high schools were selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A-3A All-State Teams.
Harbor Creek senior Nick Krahe was selected as a Class 3A offensive lineman and Seneca senior Ryan Miller was named as a Class 2A linebacker.
Krahe, a 6-foot 5-inch 290-pound lineman who will play for Division I West Virginia after graduation, said he was grateful to make all-state.
"A lot of hard work is definitely starting to pay off. I'm just really excited," he said. "I still have to finish out my senior year, and I have the rest of basketball season and then track. Then I'm hitting the weight room and I'm really looking forward to (playing at West Virginia)."
Miller, a 6-foot, 190-pound leader on both sides of the ball, was also a standout running back for Seneca, which earned its first-ever playoff win this past season.
The Bobcats beat Northwestern 46-13 in a District 10 2A quarterfinal and then lost to Farrell 48-6. They went 9-3 overall.
Miller is the second 3,000-yard career rusher in Seneca history. He shattered the school's single-season record with 2,288 yards as the first 2,000-yard rusher in program history.
On defense, Miller was credited with 125 tackles according to maxpreps.com.
Thursday's announcement was especially satisfying for Miller, given his varsity background.
Seneca went 0-17 over his freshman and sophomore seasons. The Bobcats won twice in 2021, but Miller couldn't even fully enjoy the end of that mammoth losing streak because of a broken leg.
Miller also played for three different head coaches over that span. Jack Corey held that role this past season.
"I've said this a million times, but going through three coaching changes in four years would be hard on anybody," Miller said. "The injuries and battling low (roster) numbers that Seneca had to go through the past couple years also was extremely hard, so having this honor now is just amazing. It could help me play at the next level, so I couldn't be more grateful."
In total, 13 District 10 players were named to the small school/Class 1A-3A teams.
In Class 1A, Reynolds had three senior players selected in running back Jalen Wagner, wide receiver Haydin McLaughlin and offensive lineman Nate Leksell. Lakeview junior Mitchell Tingley was named as an all-state athlete on defense.
In Class 2A, along with Miller, Farrell had three seniors picked and Sharpsville had two offensive standouts. Farrell offensive lineman Anthony Jackson, offensive athlete Kylon Wilson and defensive lineman Malachi Owens were selected. For Sharpsville, senior wide receiver Garen Levis and junior Caullin Summers (athlete) made all-state.
Besides Krahe in 3A, Oil City had a pair of players picked in record-setting junior running back Ethen Knox and senior offensive lineman Cam Crocker.
Here are the Class 1A-3A Pa. Football Writers’ All-State Teams:
Class 1A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior
Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior
Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior
John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior
Tight End
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior
Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior
Athlete
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior
---
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior
Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior
Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior
Defensive Back
Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior
Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
---
Class 2A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior
Running Back
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior
Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior
Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior
Tight End
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior
Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior
Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior
Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley – 6-0, 260 senior
Athlete
Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior
---
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior
Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore
Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior
Defensive Back
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior
Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior
Athlete
Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
---
Class 3A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior
Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior
Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior
Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior
Running Back
Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior
Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior
Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior
Wide Receiver
Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior
Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior
Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior
Offensive Line
J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior
Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior
Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior
Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior
Athlete
Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior
Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior
---
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior
Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior
Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior
Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior
Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior
Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior
Defensive Back
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior
Specialist
Gavin Mentzer, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore
Athlete
Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior
Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
Erie Times-News sports writer Mike Copper contributed to this report.
