Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley had until Saturday, Dec. 31, to set their 2023 spending, including the general fund budgets that cover services to residents. Property taxes fuel most of those services. They’re based on mills, and a mill equals $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessment. Lehigh County taxes are calculated on 100% of fair market value, with a base year of 2013, the effective date of the last county-wide reassessment. In Northampton County, the millage is based on 50% of a property’s value. Northampton County’s last county-wide reassessment was in 1995.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO