Pa. Football Writers announce 2022 All-State teams
The Pennsylvania Football Writers announced their All-State teams this week and 40 WFMZ-area players were named across the six classification. Northern Lehigh and Exeter Township led the way in 2022, combining for nine selections in Class A and 5A, respectively. Here are the local players honored as chosen by football...
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
Happy birthday! Stories of 4 Lehigh Valley New Year’s babies celebrating milestone years | Historical headlines
There can be only one. Well, one a year, anyway. But it is a special honor to be the first baby of the New Year. That pretty much automatically gets you at least a Jan. 2 headline, if not a picture and your name in the news. As we ring...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2 million to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
Here are the 2023 budget details for the Lehigh Valley’s most-populous municipalities
Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley had until Saturday, Dec. 31, to set their 2023 spending, including the general fund budgets that cover services to residents. Property taxes fuel most of those services. They’re based on mills, and a mill equals $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessment. Lehigh County taxes are calculated on 100% of fair market value, with a base year of 2013, the effective date of the last county-wide reassessment. In Northampton County, the millage is based on 50% of a property’s value. Northampton County’s last county-wide reassessment was in 1995.
Family's house divided as they prepare for trip to Rose Bowl game
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Pennsylvania family is getting ready to tailgate at the Tournament of the Roses in Pasadena with Utes fans. The family is a house divided with ties to both Penn State and the University of Utah. “Since our son started at the U, we...
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Lehigh Valley weather: Fog could make for hazardous driving on last day of 2022 (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley region started the last day of 2022 under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service. It’s in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,” the advisory for Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and...
Pat Browne, Allentown's longtime power broker, prepares for life after Senate
ALLENTOWN, PA. – Few individuals in recent decades have shaped Allentown and the Lehigh Valley as much as Pat Browne. But for the first time in 28 years, the former Lehigh Valley state senator who describes himself as “an extreme moderate” finds himself out of office. In...
Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania
"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?" Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and...
