Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Football Writers announce 2022 All-State teams

The Pennsylvania Football Writers announced their All-State teams this week and 40 WFMZ-area players were named across the six classification. Northern Lehigh and Exeter Township led the way in 2022, combining for nine selections in Class A and 5A, respectively. Here are the local players honored as chosen by football...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are the 2023 budget details for the Lehigh Valley’s most-populous municipalities

Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley had until Saturday, Dec. 31, to set their 2023 spending, including the general fund budgets that cover services to residents. Property taxes fuel most of those services. They’re based on mills, and a mill equals $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessment. Lehigh County taxes are calculated on 100% of fair market value, with a base year of 2013, the effective date of the last county-wide reassessment. In Northampton County, the millage is based on 50% of a property’s value. Northampton County’s last county-wide reassessment was in 1995.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

