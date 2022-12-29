Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Police seek suspect after 9 injured in shooting at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that left nine people injured at a business in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4 a.m. and found victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.
12news.com
Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after an early morning shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, just west of 99th Avenue on Lower Buckeye Road. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and haven’t yet identified a suspect.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night in Phoenix. Officers say the woman was walking in a crosswalk near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue, just south of Camelback Road, when she was hit. Emergency crews arrived, but she died at the scene. However, police said the driver claimed he had a green light before the crash.
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 hospitalized after rear-end crash causes rollover in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a man is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a rear-end collision caused a rollover in Phoenix overnight on Sunday. The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near 40th and Peoria avenues. Police say a man rear-ended another car and...
12news.com
Police: Shooting in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting in west Phoenix and police are still searching for the suspect, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road early Saturday morning for reports that a man had been shot by an unknown suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix rollover crash on New Year's Day leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a rollover crash on New Year's Day that left one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened just after midnight near 40th Avenue and Peoria. Police say an SUV was heading westbound down Peoria Avenue when it rear-ended a car. The first...
ABC 15 News
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
AZFamily
Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
Man dead after being shot near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
AZFamily
Fire crews quickly put out fire at high-rise apartment building in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No firefighters or residents were hurt as crews battled a fire at a Phoenix high-rise building on Sunday morning. Investigators say the fire started on the 16th floor of an apartment building near Central and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. Over 40...
DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
AZFamily
Man accused of kidnapping and stabbing girlfriend in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and stabbing his girlfriend to death in Phoenix on Friday night. Police were called out just after 10 p.m. near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road for a stabbing. Officers arrived and found a woman stabbed. She died at the scene.
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alleged DUI driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on New Year’s Day. Just before 2 a.m., Surprise police were called to a crash involving three cars near Bell Road and Parkview Place. Investigators say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving when she apparently rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, police said. He then hit a palm tree and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after crash involving gasoline truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is in the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles, including a gasoline truck, in Phoenix on Saturday morning. The collision happened near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire, a truck crashed into...
DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
