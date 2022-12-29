ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Nomination forms extended for GB Chamber awards

Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Nomination forms have been extended through Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

PVCH announces Diabetes Solutions class schedule for 2023

Those who want to discover new ways to better manage their diabetes are encouraged to sign up for Diabetes Solutions classes at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH), organizers said. “These classes are for the person with diabetes, as well as their primary-care provider,” said Deanna Carr, charge nurse and diabetes...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Vic Martin - Optimizing 2023

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 27 indicates the area of exceptional drought slowly expanding east and north from Western and South-Central Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with exceptional drought as close as eastern Rush and Pawnee Counties. The six to ten-day outlook (January 3 to 7) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 5 to 11) indicates a continued 50 to 60% of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

The Beauty Bar wraps up facade improvement, others extended in Great Bend

June 30, 2023, has become the new deadline for many of Barton County's Facade Improvement Grants. During Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the body extended several more grants to that date, and also changed the location of two grants. The Beauty Bar, located at 1409 Main Street in Great Bend, was expected to ask for an extension but has wrapped up improvements. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he was pleased with the results.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission approves $3 million in 2022 budget amendments

As the New Year approaches, the Barton County Commission had some cleaning up to do in its final meeting of 2022 Wednesday morning. Prior to the regular meeting, the governing body held a budget amendment hearing to welcome any comments from the public. With no comments, the commission approved amendments totaling $3,050,000 to affect five funds. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained why the amendments were necessary.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Police offering safe rides on New Year's Eve

How many people can say they got a ride from a police officer and it was a good story?. Let the Great Bend Police Department help get you home safely after your evening of celebrating. Call (620) 639-1179 to schedule a safe ride home for a free will donation. All proceeds will go toward buying Christmas gifts for children next year.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff

ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/28)

BOOKED: Hailey Lewis on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,451.50 cash only. BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Hoisington Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, Obstructed Tag, Interference with Law Enforcement Officer, and No Insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR. RELEASED:...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

50+ pounds of marijuana seized in Pawnee County

On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11:13 p.m., a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction. During the course of the traffic stop, Pawnee County K-9 Noa was deployed and indicated to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Local sports on PBS to start your New Year

BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
BUNKER HILL, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy