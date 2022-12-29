Read full article on original website
Nomination forms extended for GB Chamber awards
Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Nomination forms have been extended through Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
PVCH announces Diabetes Solutions class schedule for 2023
Those who want to discover new ways to better manage their diabetes are encouraged to sign up for Diabetes Solutions classes at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH), organizers said. “These classes are for the person with diabetes, as well as their primary-care provider,” said Deanna Carr, charge nurse and diabetes...
Students gain clinical experience at Great Bend health system
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend is proud of the role it plays in educating the next generation of healthcare workers. The health system partners with colleges and universities – local and around the country – to provide the clinical and shadowing experience students need to graduate.
🎧City Edition: Public Works Director Jason Cauley
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley that aired Dec. 28, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Legislative Coffee in Great Bend Jan. 4
The Center for Counseling and Consultation announced a legislative coffee for Jan. 4, 2023. The gathering will be from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 1225 Patton Road in Great Bend.
Barton Ag Instructor Vic Martin - Optimizing 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 27 indicates the area of exceptional drought slowly expanding east and north from Western and South-Central Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with exceptional drought as close as eastern Rush and Pawnee Counties. The six to ten-day outlook (January 3 to 7) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 5 to 11) indicates a continued 50 to 60% of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation.
Law enforcement K-9 teams train together in Great Bend
Officers from Barton, Pawnee, Kiowa and Clark counties trained together Thursday, Dec. 29. The K-9 teams came together for training at Community Christian Church in Great Bend, east of Barton Community College.
The Beauty Bar wraps up facade improvement, others extended in Great Bend
June 30, 2023, has become the new deadline for many of Barton County's Facade Improvement Grants. During Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the body extended several more grants to that date, and also changed the location of two grants. The Beauty Bar, located at 1409 Main Street in Great Bend, was expected to ask for an extension but has wrapped up improvements. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he was pleased with the results.
Barton Commission approves $3 million in 2022 budget amendments
As the New Year approaches, the Barton County Commission had some cleaning up to do in its final meeting of 2022 Wednesday morning. Prior to the regular meeting, the governing body held a budget amendment hearing to welcome any comments from the public. With no comments, the commission approved amendments totaling $3,050,000 to affect five funds. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained why the amendments were necessary.
Great Bend Police offering safe rides on New Year's Eve
How many people can say they got a ride from a police officer and it was a good story?. Let the Great Bend Police Department help get you home safely after your evening of celebrating. Call (620) 639-1179 to schedule a safe ride home for a free will donation. All proceeds will go toward buying Christmas gifts for children next year.
Pawnee County Courthouse to close Monday, Jan. 2
The Pawnee County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observation of New Years. The County Commissioners will meet in a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to handle regular county business.
Reconstruction will shift Great Bend airport’s crosswind runway
The City of Great Bend is involved in a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will bring a demolition and reconstruction of the crosswind runway at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Martin Miller said many World War II airfields were built with a triangle of three...
Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff
ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
Last call to sign up for a Great Bend Rec basketball league
The Great Bend Recreation Commission reminds everyone about the last call to sign up for a basketball league. The deadline to enroll is Jan. 3. You can enroll online anytime at www.greatbendrec.com.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/28)
BOOKED: Hailey Lewis on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,451.50 cash only. BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Hoisington Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, Obstructed Tag, Interference with Law Enforcement Officer, and No Insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR. RELEASED:...
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
50+ pounds of marijuana seized in Pawnee County
On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11:13 p.m., a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction. During the course of the traffic stop, Pawnee County K-9 Noa was deployed and indicated to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.
Local sports on PBS to start your New Year
BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Kansas man hospitalized after pickup rollover crash
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford F250 driven by Lance S. Jones, 43, Gaylord, was northbound on Kansas 232 at the Kansas 18 Junction just east of Lucas. The driver failed...
