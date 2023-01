Wanda Lee, age 61, of Marshall formerly of Sioux City, IA and Granite Falls, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Marshall. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

