Spencer Petras' time at Iowa might not be over just yet. We assumed that his tenure in Iowa City was done after injury forced him out of Iowa's regular season finale against Nebraska and left him unable to play in Saturday's Music City Bowl game. But Petras, who has started 31 of the past 34 games for Iowa over the last three seasons, apparently isn't planning to move on from Iowa just yet -- even though his playing days are done in all likelihood.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO