UPDATE: Late Saturday night officers responded to Strong hospital for the report of a male with a gunshot wound that had arrived by a private vehicle. When they got to the hospital, officers met with the 12-year-old victim, who was not a city resident, who had been shot at least once in his lower body. His injuries were non-life threatening. The victim told officers that he was in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is still active.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO