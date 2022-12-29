Read full article on original website
pam
3d ago
A true hero 27 year old man saved 24 lives👏👏 thank you Jay. Heard you on Tom baurlie show.
7
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Niagara Falls man killed in stabbing Sunday morning
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police. Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, […]
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
UPDATE: Late Saturday night officers responded to Strong hospital for the report of a male with a gunshot wound that had arrived by a private vehicle. When they got to the hospital, officers met with the 12-year-old victim, who was not a city resident, who had been shot at least once in his lower body. His injuries were non-life threatening. The victim told officers that he was in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is still active.
2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning on Ladner Avenue. Police officers responded to the first block of Ladner Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said that detectives reported two 18-year-old men were shot at a large...
MCSO: Henrietta teen found safe
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating a missing teenager from the Town of Henrietta.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.
Niagara Falls police investigating fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue
Officers were called to the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.
Two teens shot, one critical after shooting at party
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers were shot and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Ladner Avenue. The two 18-year-old males, both of […]
FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
Fire displaces nine people in Niagara Falls
Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that left 9 people out in the cold in Niagara Falls. The fire started in a home at 431 20th Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.
Good Samaritans help save mother, baby during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Mark Johnson is still delivering food and supplies to more than 200 people a day in his own car seven days after a historic blizzard crippled the region. “The more serious the situation got, you started to see this is life or death,” he said. When...
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The hate crime suspect is back in Buffalo to face the courts
Donations for paralyzed teen allow Town of Tonawanda police to don Bills hats
One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation.
Vigil being held Sunday night for Blizzard 2022 victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo community gathered Sunday night to say goodbye to 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who died while waiting for help. She died in her car after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23.
Two dead in wrong way crash on Kensington Expressway in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after midnight New Year’s Day on Route 33, the Kensington Expressway.
Two Buffalo teens help reach service dogs stuck inside during blizzard
"The dogs were just as happy to see us as we were happy to see them," Chris Kreiger said.
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
McDonalds workers take in more than 50 people during storm
The team took in people from all over Western New York, even a baby as young as 7 months old. “I didn’t think it would go as big as it did. I thought 10-15 people, but we were full,” she said.
