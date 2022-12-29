ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

pam
3d ago

A true hero 27 year old man saved 24 lives👏👏 thank you Jay. Heard you on Tom baurlie show.

News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man killed in stabbing Sunday morning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police. Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

UPDATE: Late Saturday night officers responded to Strong hospital for the report of a male with a gunshot wound that had arrived by a private vehicle. When they got to the hospital, officers met with the 12-year-old victim, who was not a city resident, who had been shot at least once in his lower body. His injuries were non-life threatening. The victim told officers that he was in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is still active.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning on Ladner Avenue. Police officers responded to the first block of Ladner Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said that detectives reported two 18-year-old men were shot at a large...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens shot, one critical after shooting at party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers were shot and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Ladner Avenue. The two 18-year-old males, both of […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Good Samaritans help save mother, baby during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Mark Johnson is still delivering food and supplies to more than 200 people a day in his own car seven days after a historic blizzard crippled the region. “The more serious the situation got, you started to see this is life or death,” he said. When...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Vigil being held Sunday night for Blizzard 2022 victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo community gathered Sunday night to say goodbye to 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who died while waiting for help. She died in her car after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery

A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
BUFFALO, NY
