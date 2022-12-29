Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
luxury-houses.net
The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market
1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
Miami New Times
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
First person: From home in Palm Beach to movie extra on set of 'Yellowstone: 1923'
“You look strong and … forgive me, but kind of hungry. Would you be interested in working as background talent on a "Yellowstone" prequel set in the 1920s?”. Not exactly the typical chit-chat among side-by-side strangers working out in a Big Sky, Montana, fitness center. And for the record, I don’t look hungry, at least not in soulful bakery-case-staring kind of way. I’m just lean and fit enough to catch the eye of the visiting crew member.
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
calleochonews.com
Spot the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami in these locations
Welcome the new year in Miami with a star-lit sky and celebratory fireworks. Watching fireworks as the clock strikes twelve during New Year’s Eve is a tradition we’re not ready to give up. After all, it’s a feeling brimming with excitement about what’s coming and a celebration that gives us immense hope.
getnews.info
Shingles Solution Technology LLC Explains Why Some Roofing Installation Projects Cost More Than Others
Shingles Solution Technology LLC is a trusted roofing company serving Fort Lauderdale and nearby areas. In a recent update, the company explained why some roofing installation projects cost more than others. Fort Lauderdale, FL – In a website post, Shingles Solution Technology LLC explained why different roofing projects cost differently....
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition
Miami SkylinePhoto byPhoto by Antonio Cuellar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.
Thrillist
The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami
You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton
The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023.
gotowncrier.com
Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center
Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
Florida man cited after dog dyed to look like Pikachu spotted courtside at NBA game
A Florida man was cited by Miami-Dade Animal Services after photos of a dog with its fur died to look like the Pokémon character "Pikachu" went viral this week.
Dog dyed to look like Pikachu, owner fined
A man from Florida is facing charges after his dog was made famous for its unique look. Erik Torres was at the Miami Heat game this week with his dog who is dyed yellow and black to look like the Pikachu Pokémon, WTVJ reported. But before Torres and his...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
New Locations Will Expand Reach of UHealth and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
With the opening and construction of several new facilities, 2022 was a banner year for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. New locations will expand UHealth’s reach to serve more of South Florida’s communities and improve access to world-class academic-based health care, part of the University’s larger strategy to offer health care closer to patients.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
Fort Lauderdale to ring in new year with annual raising of 700-pound anchor
MIAMI - They are raising the massive 700-pound anchor in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready for the big New Year's Eve party in Himmarshee Village. "New York used to have the Big Apple, Miami has the Orange, so Fort Lauderdale is all about boating, yachting and sailing so we feel the anchor represents that industry, that lifestyle," explained Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. Trantalis stresses, this isn't just a party for adults. "From 4:30 on we'll have pony rides and bounce houses and all sorts of things for kids to do, face painting. All that stuff. It's for everyone," he said. Brittany Gibson is...
tourcounsel.com
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
Comments / 1