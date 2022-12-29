ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 25 Bars in Columbus

Columbus is filled with great places to imbibe on beer, wine and cocktails. From rooftop lounges to underground speakeasies, there’s something to be found to suit everyone’s tastes. Our readers cast their votes each year in our readers survey and for the second year in a row they’ve named Antiques on High as the number one bar in Columbus.
The Top 25 Restaurants in Columbus

Of the hundreds of places to dine in Central Ohio, only a handful of places make our annual Top 25 list. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite spots, and we’ve tallied the results. Below, you’ll find the full list, ranging from fine dining to more casual options,...
The Top 10 Artistic Performers in Columbus

Live theater, performance art, drag shows, stand up comedy and more! Columbus has a lot of artistic performers and once again we’ve turned to our readers to help identify the their favorites of the year. And for the second year in a row, our readers have picked Nina West...
First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park

Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
The Top 10 Columbus Music Venues

Columbus has plenty of places to see live music, from arenas to concert halls to outdoor public pavilions. Every year our readers pick their favorite spots to see bands and musicians and for the fourth time in a row, they’ve picked the Newport Music Hall as the number one venue.
Sweet Treats Dessert Festival is Returning for its 7th Year!

Sweet Treats is back for its 7th year! Join us at the recently renovated Municipal Light Plant on Saturday, January 28, 2023 for a day of indulgent delights!. Each ticket gets you samples from 20+ local bakers, a chance to spin the prize wheel with Plenty O’Smiles and shopping local vendors, all while touring the beautiful newly renovated Municipal Light Plant. Get tickets here!
