No trash collection in North Platte Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If your normal trash collection day is Mondays, your trash will have to stay kicked to the curb for an extra day. With the New Year holiday falling on a Sunday, the North Platte Sanitation Department will observe the holiday on Jan. 2. Residents are asked to have...
Great Plains Health offering robotic-assisted knee replacements
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Patients seeking a knee replacement in North Platte now have another option for the procedure at Great Plains Health. Dr. Evan Correll and Dr. Nathan Jackson, orthopaedic surgeons at Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, have completed the first robotic-assisted knee replacements. The Zimmer-Biomet ROSA Knee System...
January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022
KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Michael Hynes, 25, North Platte and Erin Mackenzie Lindeman, 24, North Platte. Christopher Robert Swan, 46, Sparks NE and Janna Ruth Ryan, 47, North Platte.
North Platte Police conduct simulation drills at abandoned motel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement officers with the North Platte Police Department have spent a large portion of this week conducting training to hone their skills as peace officers, detectives, and more. For the past three days, members of the North Platte Police Department have conducted training exercises...
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
Strong winter storm expected for North Platte area tonight
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the area late tonight through early Tuesday. Wintry mix and accumulating snowfall are expected across the area, with the most significant snowfall amounts across the Panhandle and the Sandhills through northern Nebraska. Winter weather-related headlines are in effect for nearly all western and north central Nebraska beginning tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
Gothenburg Girls claim victory at 2022 Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the championship game of the 2022 Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament the Lady Panthers of Hershey set up a re-match against the only team to beat them this season, the Swedes of Gothenburg. Who also come into the contest with just one loss on the season after falling short to Adams Central earlier this month, 54-37. The first time these two teams faced off Gothenburg squeaked out a victory 65-47. Hershey would strike first in this one as Ali Vaughn splits defenders, falls to the ground, and gets a friendly roll into the basket. Soon after Gothenburg responded with a big interception from Ellarey Harm, marching it down the court and capitalizing with an easy basket from Aubrey O’Hare.
