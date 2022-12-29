ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tom Brady Responds to Criticism from Cris Collinsworth, Wants Chance to ‘Fire Back’

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Even a seven-time Super Bowl winner can catch flak from broadcasters every now and then. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth had no trouble being critical of Brady for some of his miscues during Tampa Bay’s overtime win over Arizona on Christmas Day. And the quarterback is looking forward to his opportunity to “fire back.”

Collinsworth took a shot at Brady when the quarterback missed on a routine pass, preventing the Buccaneers from converting a third down opportunity. The Sunday Night Football broadcaster compared the missed throw to LeBron James failing on a layup try.

This week, Brady was asked about that criticism during his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM. And, while his NFL career isn’t over just yet, there is a part of him that sounds ready to dish out some criticism when he gets behind the microphone.

“I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point,” Brady said. “So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”

Brady, of course, has inked a lucrative broadcasting deal with FOX, joining the network whenever he decides to retire.

Cris Collinsworth Left Speechless After Tom Brady’s Misfire

The play that left Cris Collinsworth speechless came in the first half. Tom Brady tried to connect with Russell Gage on a 3rd-and-1 that should’ve been an easy conversion. But the quarterback missed the throw.

Collinsworth tried to explain it as best he could … but was really left with nothing to say.

“I got nothing,” Collinsworth said while laughing. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here. … I don’t know what I’m watching.”

As ugly as it was for Brady, he found some magic in overtime. The quarterback completed all six of his passes in the extra session for 69 yards, setting up a game-winning field goal for Ryan Succop.

Comments / 24

Barbara Williams Mcguire
3d ago

The criticism was WELL DESERVED, as Brady has not performed as he is supposedly capable of doing. Brady is too afraid of taking a hit!

Reply(1)
12
steve austin
2d ago

Wow you have a bad game, and think you can't be criticized for it, just wow!

Reply
11
Comments / 0

