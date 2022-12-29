ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I worked at Starbucks for 3 months before realizing I only made decaf coffee

This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...
shefinds

These 4 Starbucks Hacks Will Save You So Much Money This Winter

If you love sipping on warm, tasty Starbucks drinks all winter long, you’ll want to take advantage of hacks and deals to save big at the coffee chain! As originally compiled by GOBankingRates, customers can try the following four tricks to save more when buying drinks or food at Starbucks this holiday season:
KCCI.com

Why that "free" Starbucks drink is about to cost you more

Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies. Starting February 13, members will need 100 stars — Starbucks' term for points — to get one cup of hot or iced coffee or tea, a baked good, a packaged snack or a to-go cup. Members will need 200 stars to get a latte or Frappuccino or a hot breakfast item, and 300 for a salad, lunch sandwich, protein box or packaged coffee (like a bag of beans).
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
TODAY.com

What's open on New Year's Day? Here's the full list of store hours

It's time to say "farewell" to another year and usher in the new one. Whether your plans include a New Year's movie marathon or a fancy party with a side of bubbly, a last-minute trip to the store is probably in the cards. But here's the catch: Many retailers have...
Fortune

Here’s which restaurants are open on New Year’s Day 2023

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here. You’ve decked the halls. You’ve celebrated Thanksgiving. And you’ve rung in the New Year. Quite frankly, you’re getting a little sick of the kitchen.
BoardingArea

Upcoming Changes to Starbucks Rewards

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Starbucks Rewards has announced some major changes to their rewards program which will go into effect on February 13, 2023, however for those used to the current system, these changes could be considered a devaluation. The last Starbucks Rewards...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Mashed

Is Starbucks Open On New Years Day 2023?

If your New Year's Day activities have any influence on the outcome of 2023, you'll want to be particular about what you do. Whether you choose to celebrate with friends the night before or you're having a low-key evening at home, don't neglect the need for some sustenance in the morning.
Elite Daily

Starbucks Rewards Changes For 2023 Make Some Freebies Pricier

Starbucks Rewards loyalists are about to have a major shake-up in their morning routine. The coffee giant announced some tweaks to its Rewards program on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and the changes may affect how you spend your Stars. With higher point thresholds, Starbucks Rewards’ changes for 2023 make some freebies pricier, which means you might have to first earn and then shell out more Stars than you’re used to. Here’s what you need to know before the updates take effect in February 2023.
TODAY.com

What are Target’s New Year’s hours? Here’s when you can shop

Now that your holiday shopping is behind you (or so we hope), it's time to sit back, relax, and, well, head to Target for all the things you don't need. And if you're planning on hosting some friends and family over for a New Year's Eve celebration, then a last-minute shopping trip might be in order.
TheStreet

These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
