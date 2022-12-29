Starbucks Rewards loyalists are about to have a major shake-up in their morning routine. The coffee giant announced some tweaks to its Rewards program on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and the changes may affect how you spend your Stars. With higher point thresholds, Starbucks Rewards’ changes for 2023 make some freebies pricier, which means you might have to first earn and then shell out more Stars than you’re used to. Here’s what you need to know before the updates take effect in February 2023.

