Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Daily Deals: WD Black SN850X 2TB PS5 SSD for $179.99, Razer Wireless Gaming Headset for $35, Bowflex Dumbbells for $330
We've reached the final week of 2022. Christmas might be over but there's no reason to pick up some last minute deals for yourself. There are a few deals out there this week that are surprisingly good. You can score the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells for $330, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These deals and more below.
Grab a 12th Gen Gigabyte Aero 16 Laptop for $1,099: Real Deals
With a luxurious ultra high-definition AMOLED screen, the Gigabyte Aero 16 is a powerful laptop that can be used for either productivity work or for gaming.
game-news24.com
An extremely powerful and inexpensive gaming laptop
Good news An inexpensive and powerful gaming laptop is possible. Asus is known for its computer’s performance. This is a gaming laptop that again has attractive features at a very affordable price. An affordable gaming laptop is available in two types, Lenovo and Asus. The TUF-Fire model, or the...
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s laptop RTX 4080 obliterates its predecessor in a leaked benchmark
CPUID: B0671 (GenuineIntel) Nvidia’s “Ada” RTX 40-series graphics cards are well on their way to laptops. While Nvidia is yet to make any official announcements about these GPUs, their benchmark scores are already slowly starting to leak out. This time around, the RTX 4080M was spotted inside an Acer Predator PH16-71 gaming laptop.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool
So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Appears in Geekbench
Nvidia’s upcoming flagship laptop GPU looks set to outperform the RTX 3090 desktop, be twice as fast as the RTX 3080 Ti for laptops, and match the CUDA core count of the RTX 4080 desktop model.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Phone Arena
Improved cooling system for Galaxy S23 series means no CPU throttling is necessary
You might recall (and then again, you might not) Samsung tipster Ice Universe pointing out that the low Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S23 line indicated that there was something amiss with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Galaxy S23 models. Geekbench is a benchmark test used to measure and compare the central processing unit CPU on the chipsets that power smartphones (it works with processors on other types of devices, but we are focused on handsets for this story).
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra to come with 256 GB minimum storage option
All three of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come with a minimum of 256 GB storage, according to a new leak. The lineup, which features the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, is expected to be launched in February. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently feature a 1 TB variant.
Ars Technica
Don’t call it a refresh: The 6 most adventurous laptop designs of 2022
In a world of shiny clamshells and showy convertibles, laptop releases can feel repetitive. Some of the most successful, well-known designs don't always see massive overhauls from one year to the next. Stick in the latest CPUs or GPUs, maybe claim a slightly cooler build, and call it a day (or year). After all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?
CES 2023 TV preview: what will we see from LG, Samsung and Sony?
What TVs are we going to see at CES 2023? We’ve got a few hunches about the OLED, QLED and QD-OLEDs making their debut at the show.
2022 was the year of the mini PC
In 2022, we got a slew of powerful mini PCs that were more than just thin clients. If you wanted an ultra small form factor computer, this was the year to grab one.
Engadget
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti leaks reveal specs and potential price
NVIDIA is expected to reveal its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at CES next week, but it preemptively leaked the specs. Thanks to new rumors, we have a sense of the GPU's likely price too. The RTX 4070 Ti is slated to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory with 7,680...
The Verge
The 240Hz OLED gaming displays are coming
CES 2023 is now just days away, and there’s already a standout category that we’re particularly excited about: 240Hz OLED gaming monitors. Generally speaking, OLED panels can achieve better picture quality and a faster response time than their LED or IPS equivalents but have historically lacked the ability to match them in providing high-refresh rates. There have been some exceptions — such as the Alienware AW3423DW, a QD-OLED running at 175Hz — but now, OLED gaming displays have finally achieved the optimal 240Hz refresh rate prized by gamers who specialize in eSports and FPS titles.
Samsung's Family Hub Plus Smart Fridge Comes With A Whopping 32-Inch Display
Samsung teased its new Family Hub smart fridge and it is coming with a massive 32-inch screen and access to over 190 TV channels in the U.S.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0