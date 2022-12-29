Read full article on original website
orartswatch.org
Memorial: Those we lost in 2022
The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
orartswatch.org
Here’s looking at you: Visual arts in 2022
ArtsWatch writers spent a lot of time in museums and galleries during 2022, looking at exhibitions large and small, familiar and unexpected, historical and contemporary and cutting-edge. They visited studios, talked with artists, tracked the multiple forms and faces of Northwest visual art. It’s been a year of loss, too,...
orartswatch.org
MusicWatch Annual: My name is Janus
In one of the first Oregon ArtsWatch stories of the year, last January’s MusicWatch Monthly, Charles Rose spoke for all of us: “Can we please get some certainty back into our lives?” In the same column, Charles looked ahead to Portland Music Month, a smorgasbord of musical performances in various venues all across the city. PMM is back in 2023 (see their calendar and so on right here), and that sets the tone for what we’d like to think about today, here at the end of another bizarre year.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
thatoregonlife.com
This Unassuming Winery In Central Oregon Will Leave You in Awe
Central Oregon. Arguably one of the most beautiful areas of Oregon, picturesque with the snow capped mountains, high desert plains, and holding an average of about 158 days of clear skies per year. What better way to spend one of those clear days taking in the views and sipping on a glass of wine? At Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, you can do just that.
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon considers designating six rocky shoreline areas for marine conservation and long-term management
Oregon’s beaches are enjoyed by countless tourists and locals every year, drawn by soft sand and seemingly endless vistas. Far less accessible, however, are the rocky crags and outcroppings that make up more than 40 percent of the state’s 363 miles of Pacific Ocean shoreline. Now, propelled by...
KGW
Record late-spring rain, ongoing drought: Oregon's 2022 climate story
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon saw no shortage of extreme weather events in 2022, and though the year didn't feature the attention-grabbing heat waves and wildfires of recent years, climate change still left its fingerprints on the Beaver State. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O'Neill said some of the state's weather...
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Oregon’s five biggest lottery winners of 2022
A handful of Oregon lottery players became millionaires this year.
focushillsboro.com
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022
More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
