Richmond County, GA

Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center

By Joey Gill
WJBF
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The issues are being raised in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.

In a statement provided to WJBF NewsChannel 6, the county acknowledged that there were heating issues in portions of the detention center that were brought to their attention on Friday, December 23. The county says that maintenance crews were called in and “worked on the heating units nonstop from Friday through the Christmas holidays.”

The Sheriff’s Office said that affected inmates were issued additional bedding and clothing during the maintenance but maintained that “at no time did temperatures at the Detention Center reach conditions that were unsafe.”

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the heating units to prevent any future problems that may arise,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Sheriff’s Office maintains that the health and safety of employees and inmates “will always be a top priority for this agency.”

WJBF NewsChannel 6 was told that no other information would be released at this time from the Sheriff’s Office about the incident.

WJBF

WJBF

