East Texans are getting ready to celebrate and say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!. East Texans will be celebrating at New Year's Eve parties all across East Texas Saturday night where all kinds of alcohol will be consumed. Seeing how New Year's Eve falls on a Saturday, most everyone will be ok with their liquor supply if they stocked up early or didn't drink it all New Year's Eve. If that's the case and the supply is low that means there's little or no alcohol for the bowl game parties Sunday and Monday and there's going to be a lot of upset people because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 hours for the second week in a row.
