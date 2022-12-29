Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— There will be a grand opossum supper served at the Twilight Club rooms on Thursday evening. While other cities are worrying about the likelihood of watch parties on New Year’s Eve with liquor in the hip pocket – where the individual has a hip pocket – Sidney authorities are looking serenely forward to the occasion, confident that most watch parties will be held sans pre-war stuff, sans moonshine, and sans everything that will unduly enliven the witching hour.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.
Tracing the fallacy of 911 call analysis through the justice system, from Quantico to the courtroom
brookvillestar.net
A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: William R. Sanford
BROOKVILLE — In July 1922, William R. Sanford announced his retirement and sold his interest in the Sanford & Marshall Drug Store to H. B. Marshall and H.B. Smith. The new firm name became Marshall & Smith. Mr. Sanford entered the drug store business in partnership with Rev. C.A....
Yellow Cab Tavern rings in 2023 with ball drop, silent disco
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Years Eve celebrations are going on across the Miami Valley and one bar is trying to recreate a piece of Times Square in downtown Dayton. Hundreds of people were expected to be at Yellow Cab Tavern to watch the ball drop at midnight. This event is different than a typical […]
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
Proposed “Revive I-70” project expected to bring lane additions, bridge improvements
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new project by the Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) is anticipated to bring changes to a major highway. According to INDOT, the proposed project would make a few major changes and additions in Wayne County, Indiana. The project calls for the addition of a lane in each direction between Cambridge […]
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
Sidney Daily News
SAAT extends a helping hand
SIDNEY — The Sidney Addict Assistant Team (SAAT) through the Sidney Police Department works to help addicts in the area that are working through recovery or would like to begin their recovery journey. The SAAT was started in 2016 when the opiate pandemic started to get out of control...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
dayton.com
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
1017thepoint.com
INDOT DISCUSSES I-70 WIDENING
(Wayne County, IN)--INDOT released more information Thursday about what will be the biggest improvement project to I-70 through Wayne County since it was first constructed. They’re calling the project Revive I-70. Beginning in a little less than two years, construction will begin to widen I-70 to three lanes in each direction from the state line to State Road 1. 40 bridges in that stretch will have to be widened and two key interchanges in Richmond will be modified. A public meeting regarding the project is expected to take place sometime in the next few months.
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
Lima News
Letter: Pay attention when Biden speaks the truth
I’ve been thinking back on some of the statements that President Joe Biden has made. The one that always comes to mind is when he was talking with some workers at a factory. A worker asked him about something. He got in the worker’s face and almost shouted, “I don’t work for you!” Does anyone remember that?
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
Comments / 0