Fort Loramie, OH

Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— There will be a grand opossum supper served at the Twilight Club rooms on Thursday evening. While other cities are worrying about the likelihood of watch parties on New Year’s Eve with liquor in the hip pocket – where the individual has a hip pocket – Sidney authorities are looking serenely forward to the occasion, confident that most watch parties will be held sans pre-war stuff, sans moonshine, and sans everything that will unduly enliven the witching hour.
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
LIMA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
brookvillestar.net

A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: William R. Sanford

BROOKVILLE — In July 1922, William R. Sanford announced his retirement and sold his interest in the Sanford & Marshall Drug Store to H. B. Marshall and H.B. Smith. The new firm name became Marshall & Smith. Mr. Sanford entered the drug store business in partnership with Rev. C.A....
BROOKVILLE, OH
WDTN

Yellow Cab Tavern rings in 2023 with ball drop, silent disco

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Years Eve celebrations are going on across the Miami Valley and one bar is trying to recreate a piece of Times Square in downtown Dayton. Hundreds of people were expected to be at Yellow Cab Tavern to watch the ball drop at midnight. This event is different than a typical […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023

MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Biggest news stories of 2022

As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SAAT extends a helping hand

SIDNEY — The Sidney Addict Assistant Team (SAAT) through the Sidney Police Department works to help addicts in the area that are working through recovery or would like to begin their recovery journey. The SAAT was started in 2016 when the opiate pandemic started to get out of control...
SIDNEY, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
dayton.com

High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

INDOT DISCUSSES I-70 WIDENING

(Wayne County, IN)--INDOT released more information Thursday about what will be the biggest improvement project to I-70 through Wayne County since it was first constructed. They’re calling the project Revive I-70. Beginning in a little less than two years, construction will begin to widen I-70 to three lanes in each direction from the state line to State Road 1. 40 bridges in that stretch will have to be widened and two key interchanges in Richmond will be modified. A public meeting regarding the project is expected to take place sometime in the next few months.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Letter: Pay attention when Biden speaks the truth

I’ve been thinking back on some of the statements that President Joe Biden has made. The one that always comes to mind is when he was talking with some workers at a factory. A worker asked him about something. He got in the worker’s face and almost shouted, “I don’t work for you!” Does anyone remember that?
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH

