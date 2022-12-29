ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gunned down after fleeing carjacking suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 37 Saturday morning, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a Walmart near Rigsby and Loop 410 on San Antonio's Southeast Side. According to authorities, a man...
Man shot after visiting ex-girlfriend's apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot multiple times after knocking on the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment on San Antonio's West Side. According to The San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened on July 16th around 10:30 p.m. near the 11500 block of Wild Pine. Police say that Lorenzo...
Police seek answers after teenage girl shot while sleeping in home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:18 a.m. to the 2317 block of Houston St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a teenage girl...
Two people dead after slamming into pillar, setting car ablaze

SAN ANTONIO - Two were killed when their vehicle struck a highway pillar and burst into flames on San Antonio's North Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the accident happened early Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 8200 block of IH-35 North. According to authorities, the driver of...
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing

SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
Fire department advises to celebrate New Years Eve safely

The San Antonio Fire Department is reminding you to celebrate your New Year's Eve safely. Fireworks are illegal inside city limits. If you get caught popping them, you could face a $2,000 fine. If you see reckless use of fireworks risking injury or fire, you can report it at 210-207-7273.
Two-story house fire leaves family homeless on New Year's Day

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a home early Sunday morning. The San Antonio Fire Department says that the fire started around 2:45 a.m. near the 2600 block of Pebble Bow on San Antonio's North Side. According to authorities, crews arrived and started attacking the fire...
San Antonio Hospital welcome first baby born with gifts

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the first baby born in San Antonio at North Central Baptist Hospital. Born just 2 seconds after midnight, baby Avery Rose was showered with gifts as part of the 23rd San Antonio’s baby new year’s gift package. The New Year’s Baby gift package...
Firefighters battled house fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a house fire on the South Side. The incident happened at the 2600 block of De Sague at around 9 a.m. Friday. As many as 17 units responded. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. This is an...
Prepping for a safe transition to 2023

Getting ready for the new year, people prepare with plenty of fireworks. "I like the way they look in the air, that's what I like about them," says Anthony Massey, who always buys a cart full of fireworks for the family. "We start with the little red bag, it's for,...
Be prepared for a light breeze as 2022 comes to an end

SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy weather will stick around for Friday. On radar, there will appear to be a few showers passing by, but the air below the cloud layer is rather dry, so much of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. High temperatures will push up to around...
