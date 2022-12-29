Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: NBA Insider Thinks LA Needs Peak LeBron James To Win
At 15-21, your Los Angeles Lakers aren't exactly looking like a sure bet to make the postseason. Star center Anthony Davis remains out indefinitely, and though he was playing at an All-NBA level in most of his 25 available games, he has been plagued by major injuries in each of three post-championship seasons for LA.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Rings In Year 38 With 47-Piece In Win Over Hawks
Well that's one way to turn 38. Birthday boy LeBron James put on a show tonight, helping your Los Angeles Lakers capitalize on the absence of two Atlanta Hawks starters (small forward De'Andre Hunter and center Clint Capela) in securing a surprise 130-121 victory on the road. James was one...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Reporter Pitches Win-Now Trade Destination For LeBron James Next Summer
After LeBron James voiced hisdispleasure with his current Los Angeles Lakers team Wednesday, the trade possibility floodgates have been opened, with a variety of fascinating clubs. Would the 18-time All-Star really demand to be shipped out of town once he becomes trade-eligible during the 2023 offseason? And would he be...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Ranking LeBron James’ Best Birthday Performances of His Career
The Lakers are getting set to play the Atlanta Hawks on a very special day — the birthday of their superstar LeBron James. This is far from the first time LeBron has been able to suit in up on his birthday — in fact, Friday will be the ninth. So, I thought it would be fun to look back at his previous eight birthday performances, and rank them ahead of game No. 9 in Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win
Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks. The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Injury Report: Hawks All-Star Returns to Lineup for Battle with LA
The Lakers' road trip continues tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at 4:30 pm. LeBron James will be suiting up for the ninth time on his birthday, and will face a Hawks squad that's getting healthier for their matchup with Los Angeles. Hawks superstar Trae Young is returning to the lineup...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Patrick Beverly Opens Up About Difficult Journey to NBA
The best basketball players in the world play in the National Basketball Association. It is the cream of the crop, and no other league comes close. And even though they all play in the same league, it doesn’t mean their journey was all the same. Some were gifted from...
Wichita Eagle
Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo Breaks Internet With Vicious Dunk
Victor Oladipo has shown off great athleticism throughout his career, and the Miami Heat guard who played three years of college ball at Indiana, is starting to get healthy again after a few injury-riddled years. Oladipo threw down a monstrous dunk over Walker Kessler, and it looks like the spring...
Wichita Eagle
Pels Drop The Ball In Loss To Grizzlies
Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans will not enter 2023 at the top of the Western Conference standings. Not after taking a tough 116-101 loss to the rival Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Eve. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 20 points but was limited to 6-of-16 shooting (.375), his worst...
Wichita Eagle
Ran Out The Gym: Mavs Weaponize Transition in Win vs. Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks made light work of the Houston Rockets in their 129-114 win on Thursday. While the 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists that Luka Doncic provided were the foundation of their success, the team's 25-5 advantage in fast-break scoring was rare but welcomed. The Mavs average a...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Three Impending Atlanta Hawks Free Agents That Could Fit LA
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are striving to secure a birthday win for 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Whether or not LA can nab a victory tonight, it's pretty clear their roster surrounding the birthday boy could use some finessing over the 2023 offseason, assuming the team doesn't make any splashy trades before then.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Thunder: Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status on Saturday
After making his return to the lineup on Friday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will take a night off on Saturday. Maxey, who suffered a fractured foot back in mid-November, spent more than a month recovering. As a result, the young guard missed 18 straight games for the Sixers.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Injury Report: Tyrese Maxey on Pace to Return vs. Pelicans
Earlier this week, several reports suggested that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey would suit up to face the New Orland Pelicans on Friday night. According to the Sixers’ official injury report, all signs point towards Maxey making his return on Friday. Listed as probable on the report, Maxey is...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA Among NBA’s ‘Most Desperate Teams’ According To NBA Writer
The 2022-2023 season could afford to have been a bit kinder to your Los Angeles Lakers thus far. L.A. started poorly, then they had a good run for a bit, and then superstar Anthony Davis injured his right foot in mid-December, and things haven't been the same. The Lakers currently...
Wichita Eagle
‘Let’s Give Them a Show’: Lions Look to Give Crowd Exciting Game
The Detroit Lions are anticipating being without a key member of their defense for their Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the New York Jets, could miss his second straight game. Ifeatu Melifonwu, who started in place of Elliott against Carolina, will likely step into the role again.
Wichita Eagle
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Wichita Eagle
Talk Chiefs Broncos with KC Star crew after the game at 5:15p.m. on SportsBeat Live
The Chiefs were looking to make it 15 straight wins over the Denver Broncos in an AFC West rivalry game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Join us for some postgame conversation at 5:15 p.m. today. Send your questions and comments and plan to discuss the game with The Star’s beat writers and columnists.
Wichita Eagle
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Comments / 0