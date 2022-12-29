Here Are Some Smart Moves Borrowers Should Make While the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness Is Still Up in the Air

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Building Emergency Savings Is a Top Financial Resolution for 2023, Survey Finds. Here's How to Get Started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
NBC San Diego
These States Are Raising Their Minimum Wages in 2023. Chart Shows Where Workers Can Expect Higher Pay
As the calendar turns to a new year, about half of all states are expected to implement a higher minimum wage. Here's where hourly pay is increasing amid a push for a higher federal minimum rate. As the calendar turns to 2023, workers in more than half of all states...
NBC San Diego
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Comments / 0