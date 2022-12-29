Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo signs absurd contract worth second most annually in sports history
Cristiano Ronaldo has found his new team, just a month after the bombshell interview that led to him parting ways with Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC on Friday for a monstrous deal worth $75 million per year, which is the second highest annual contract in sports history, per […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo signs absurd contract worth second most annually in sports history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve...
