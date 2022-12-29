One summer a few years ago, I went to pick my son up from camp. He was attending a week-long specialty day camp where the kids spent a week with an expert in some area of interest. The camp offered everything from basketball, soccer, and tennis to acting, magic, and chess. It was the first time I was going to pick him up, and I wasn’t exactly sure where to go or how I would find him. When I arrived, I found how easy it was. The kids were separated into their groups with a counselor and a large sign indicating to the parents where each group stood. As I scanned the area, an observation and thought jumped out at me. It struck me that while the signs were great, I almost didn’t need them to know where I would most likely find my son. With just a glance, I could guess which group of kids was there for football and which were there for computer coding.

14 HOURS AGO