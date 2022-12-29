ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Survey Shows Noticeable Jump In Parents Now Against Common School Vaccinations

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promise of a vaccine provided a glimmering hope that many Americans held onto while the world stopped around them. The FDA approved the first variation of the COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021, according to the organization's news release from the time, but it wasn't long before turmoil arose concerning vaccination policies and recommendations.
OHIO STATE
CNBC

Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids

Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

7 Surprising Reasons Kids Need Responsibilities

Do you do everything for your kids? It may be time to stop. Here are 7 surprising reasons kids need responsibilities (with examples by age). If it weren’t for my husband, my kids would still need me to remove their pajamas and put on their shoes. Thankfully, my other half expected much more from the start. He gave age-appropriate responsibilities not only to establish independence but out of necessity. (Three kids can do that to you.)
KevinMD.com

Are pediatricians too nice?

One summer a few years ago, I went to pick my son up from camp. He was attending a week-long specialty day camp where the kids spent a week with an expert in some area of interest. The camp offered everything from basketball, soccer, and tennis to acting, magic, and chess. It was the first time I was going to pick him up, and I wasn’t exactly sure where to go or how I would find him. When I arrived, I found how easy it was. The kids were separated into their groups with a counselor and a large sign indicating to the parents where each group stood. As I scanned the area, an observation and thought jumped out at me. It struck me that while the signs were great, I almost didn’t need them to know where I would most likely find my son. With just a glance, I could guess which group of kids was there for football and which were there for computer coding.
psychologytoday.com

Are You 'Phubbing' Folks at Work?

Phubbing refers to snubbing by paying attention to an electronic device while interacting with another. Being unaware of the negative impact of our phubbing but keenly aware of the effects when we are phubbed is a double standard. We can be conscious of our behavior and communicate to minimize the...
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy