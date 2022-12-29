Read full article on original website
Related
Siblings Refusing To Care For Elderly Parents Backed: 'Not Obliged'
A woman who took to social media to vent at her siblings for refusing to care for their parents at Christmas got an unexpected response.
Survey Shows Noticeable Jump In Parents Now Against Common School Vaccinations
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promise of a vaccine provided a glimmering hope that many Americans held onto while the world stopped around them. The FDA approved the first variation of the COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021, according to the organization's news release from the time, but it wasn't long before turmoil arose concerning vaccination policies and recommendations.
Opinion: When A Partner is Losing Interest In The Relationship There Are Signals
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
More fathers are working from home than ever, but they’re largely choosing not to become stay-at-home dads
The number of stay-at-home dads has ticked up slightly, but these fathers still remain a small segment.
Mother-in-Law's Method of 'Helping Out' With Grandchildren Slammed
The widowed mom-in-law's approach drew criticism online, with one commenter saying, "This would drive me nuts."
CNBC
Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids
Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
7 Surprising Reasons Kids Need Responsibilities
Do you do everything for your kids? It may be time to stop. Here are 7 surprising reasons kids need responsibilities (with examples by age). If it weren’t for my husband, my kids would still need me to remove their pajamas and put on their shoes. Thankfully, my other half expected much more from the start. He gave age-appropriate responsibilities not only to establish independence but out of necessity. (Three kids can do that to you.)
KevinMD.com
Are pediatricians too nice?
One summer a few years ago, I went to pick my son up from camp. He was attending a week-long specialty day camp where the kids spent a week with an expert in some area of interest. The camp offered everything from basketball, soccer, and tennis to acting, magic, and chess. It was the first time I was going to pick him up, and I wasn’t exactly sure where to go or how I would find him. When I arrived, I found how easy it was. The kids were separated into their groups with a counselor and a large sign indicating to the parents where each group stood. As I scanned the area, an observation and thought jumped out at me. It struck me that while the signs were great, I almost didn’t need them to know where I would most likely find my son. With just a glance, I could guess which group of kids was there for football and which were there for computer coding.
‘Sittervising’ Is the Micro Parenting Trend We All Need to Lean into Right Now￼
A portmanteau of sitting and supervising, the concept is pretty self-explanatory, but in today’s age of overparenting and mom guilt, the act of sittervising is practically revolutionary.
psychologytoday.com
Are You 'Phubbing' Folks at Work?
Phubbing refers to snubbing by paying attention to an electronic device while interacting with another. Being unaware of the negative impact of our phubbing but keenly aware of the effects when we are phubbed is a double standard. We can be conscious of our behavior and communicate to minimize the...
More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
The share of adult children who live with their parents has ticked up in recent years. This just in: The parents don’t like it.
I asked ChatGPT to write my cover letters. Multiple hiring managers say they would have given me an interview but the letters lacked personality.
I gave ChatGPT some real job descriptions and a brief sentence about my made-up experience. I then sent the results to hiring managers.
Former teacher surprised by the relaxed life she now enjoys while working in another stressful industry
A former educator is going viral because she shared her happiness about switching from teaching to retail work at Costco. The TikTok video is gaining much attention with many teachers agreeing with her. Meanwhile, other responders were surprised given how hectic retail is at Christmas.
Wife's Take on the Reality of Eating at Her In-Laws' House Is So Relatable
Plenty of households are like this.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0