Demarest Dam Rehabilitation Project Begins in January
Demarest Kill Co. Park Closing Jan. 3 For Project Duration. New City, NY – Effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Demarest Kill County Park will be closed for the duration of the Demarest Kill Dam Rehabilitation Project. The Rockland County Drainage Agency is undertaking the $5.7-million project to bring...
ROCKLAND COMMUNITY POWER ENERGY PROGRAM: Online & In-Person Events in January
The Rockland Community Power program provides eligible residents and small businesses with the option of either renewable or standard electricity supply at competitive, fixed rates, with no individual contracts for consumers and no exit fees. Over two years, program participants in six communities saved over $10 million. The program also gives each of us a way to reduce our carbon footprint, while capping electricity supply rates.
Rockland Sheriff Partners with Goshen Beverage Distributor for “Alert Cab” Program
Rockland’s Sheriff has teamed up again with Dana Distributors in Goshen to help keep drunk drivers off the road this New Year’s weekend. Sheriff Lou Falco says their “Alert Cab” program offers free rides if you’ve had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day…
Statement from County Executive on cyber attack
“This threat did not compromise County of Rockland’s databases only Cott Systems, Inc., the software administrator for the Rockland County Clerk’s office, however I want to assure the people of Rockland that we do not take these types of attacks lightly. Our Rockland County Information and Technology Services...
Spring Valley Police Investigating Potential Homicide
Spring Valley Police have a homicide investigation on their hands to close the year, but they need your help. Police say they found a man on Johnson Street near 55 North Myrtle Avenue just after 1AM Thursday morning. Spring Valley Police ask anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in that area around that time to call them at 845-356-7400.
