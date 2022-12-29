Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
KSNB Local4
Rivoli 3 theatre gets major upgrades
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you haven’t been to the movies lately, Rivoli 3 downtown is working on a new look. Renovations were made to the lobby and all three auditoriums. So far there has been positive feedback from the community on the upgrades. According to theater management, they...
Kearney Hub
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue. During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
Kearney Hub
Learn ice fishing at Kearney-area events in January
KEARNEY – Anglers can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice Fishing clinics this month, including two clinics in the Kearney area. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host one classroom event and...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library roof replacement planned
KEARNEY – The north roof of Kearney Public Library is being replaced. City of Kearney received four bids for the project on Nov. 29. Kearney City Council on Dec. 20 approved the bid submitted by Prairie View Roofing for $60,800, which was the lowest bid. Other bids received were...
Kearney Hub
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022
KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.
NebraskaTV
Church window vandalized in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A large police presence was at a Grand Island church Friday afternoon. NTV is still waiting on official word from Grand Island Police, but we have been told that someone threw a brick through a window at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street, according to the church.
Kearney Hub
New Year’s Day alters refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the New Year’s Day holiday will cause the following changes, effective Monday through Friday, for the refuse collection system, the Kearney Area Recycling Center and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill. Residential collection:. • Trash collection...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (16) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
Kearney Hub
At $81K, Goodfellows 2022 drive sets record
KEARNEY — Counting today’s donations of $1,708, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $80,748. That number is $334 more than the previous Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414. The Goodfellows 2022 drive is finished. Any additional gifts will be deposited and...
Kearney Hub
Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department
KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
Kearney Hub
William "Billy" Phillips
KEARNEY — William “Billy” Eugene Phillips, 90, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Visitation will be an...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: The end and start of Clay County
It is unusual, but not unheard of, for a Nebraska county to pick up stakes and move. Pierce County, for example, was created, disappeared and was later resurrected miles from its original site. The same is true of Clay County, which, until July of 1864, existed as a square entity between Lancaster and Gage counties but disappeared as it was divided in half, split between its north and south neighbors.
Kearney Hub
January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022
KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph.
nbc16.com
Some pet owners say high inflation is reason they're giving up their pets
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NTV) — Animal shelters across the country are seeing more and more people surrendering their pets due to high inflation. According to data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) trade group, earlier this year 35% of pet owners said they were concerned about the expense of having a pet in the current economy, and half of them said they may have to give up their pet.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Treasurer Jean Sidwell: 'I had no idea I would like my job so much'
KEARNEY — Jean Sidwell was a newcomer to elective office when she took over as Buffalo County treasurer 40 years ago, but she vividly remembers her first day. It was the day when hundreds of farmers lined up down the block and around the corner to license their many vehicles, tractors and trailers.
Kearney Hub
'Family members at gunpoint': Kearney Police issue scam alert
KEARNEY – During the last couple of weeks, Kearney Police Department has received reports of scammers using different techniques to steal money from people and cause fear and panic in their victims' lives. The scams have come in the form of phone calls, contact through social media pages, text...
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
