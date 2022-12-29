Read full article on original website
WIBW
KHP closes 2022 with more fatality crashes than previous years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol worked more fatality crashes over the New Year’s weekend than it had in the past two years. KHP says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it released its report for New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity. It said personnel assisted more than 500 drivers over the reporting period, which ranged from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
WIBW
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
WIBW
Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
WIBW
Fire causes estimated $13,000 damage to vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a fire that caused an estimated $13,000 in damage to a vacant house Tuesday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka. The blaze was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 718 S.E. 26th. Topeka Fire Department officials said...
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
WIBW
One Topeka man behind bars for arson in shed fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka fire Department has released information behind two New Year’s Day fires that were both classified as incendiary. One person was booked for arson following a TFD investigation for one of the incendiary fires. MONROE ST. = INCENDIARY, ONE PERSON ARRESTED. One Topeka man...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after shots fired early New Year’s morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after shots were fired in an apartment early on New Year’s morning. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials responded to reports of gunfire inside an apartment in the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
WIBW
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
WIBW
Police chase leads to arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian Hill says a 21 year old named Jacobe Quiring-Grier of Topeka is in custody and facing multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement after a pursit late on Jan.1. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Shawnee county emergency communications center received information that a...
WIBW
Brown Co. deputies respond to 6,000+ incidents in 2022
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies in Brown County responded to more than 6,000 incidents in 2022 while dispatchers received more than 60,000 calls for help. Of the 60,000 total calls Brown County dispatchers received in 2022, Sheriff John Merchant says 5,800 of those were 911 emergency calls. He said the county’s dispatch line includes the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Hiawatha, Town and Country Ambulance, Squad 48, multiple fire departments and tribal police.
WIBW
Stormont Vail holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new location in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year brings a new beginning at the hospital in Junction City, Stormont Vail cut the ribbon Tuesday, officially marking its takeover of Geary County Community hospital. Back in the summer, Stormont bought the Geary County Community hospital. Stormont is excited to move forward...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
