NBCMontana
Bozeman hockey team hopes to see sport grow across Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Given the cold temperatures across Montana, you might figure it’s a perfect hockey state. The Bozeman Icedogs said it’s a good setting for the sport to take off. “There’s a lot of stuff that can go on here. There’s a lot of ponds and...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire responds to vehicle fire on North 7th Avenue
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire in Bozeman Sunday evening. Officials said Engine 1 is currently on scene of the vehicle fire, located at North 7th Avenue and West Birch Street. This article will be updated with the latest information.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
NBCMontana
Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
NBCMontana
Indicators show Gallatin Co. real estate market slowing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County real estate professionals say despite tight inventory and rapid sales, numbers are slowly returning to more typical levels. Experts say single-family home prices increased 4.6% from last November, while condo and townhouse prices increased 3%. The number of days homes spent on the market...
