SAN ANTONIO - We'll see an upper level disturbance pass overhead today, which continues a pretty cloudy forecast. I also can't rule out a few sprinkles or a shower in the viewing area through the day but most will not see rain. I'll keep it at a 20% rain chance with highs in the 60s to around 70. This weekend, get ready for a big burst of bright sunshine and warm temperatures for outdoor plans! We'll easily climb into the mid 70s Saturday and may challenge 80 on Sunday! Mornings will be cool and crisp both days. Ringing in the New Year downtown, plan on clear skies and 60s early in the evening then mid to upper 50s by midnight for the big firework show!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO