news4sanantonio.com
Man gunned down after fleeing carjacking suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 37 Saturday morning, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a Walmart near Rigsby and Loop 410 on San Antonio's Southeast Side. According to authorities, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot after visiting ex-girlfriend's apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot multiple times after knocking on the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment on San Antonio's West Side. According to The San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened on July 16th around 10:30 p.m. near the 11500 block of Wild Pine. Police say that Lorenzo...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek answers after teenage girl shot while sleeping in home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:18 a.m. to the 2317 block of Houston St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a teenage girl...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot 4 times, in critical condition following altercation outside San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO – A fight broke out overnight outside a West Side bar, leading to one man being shot multiple times, police say. Officers were called around 2:14 a.m. to the 8300 block of Marbach Rd. for a shooting in progress at the Grasshopper club. According to police, two...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people dead after slamming into pillar, setting car ablaze
SAN ANTONIO - Two were killed when their vehicle struck a highway pillar and burst into flames on San Antonio's North Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the accident happened early Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 8200 block of IH-35 North. According to authorities, the driver of...
news4sanantonio.com
Flames burn through roof of Shell gas station on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A large fire burned through the roof of a Shell Gas Station on New Year's Day. The fire occurred around 1:45 p.m., Sunday, on Randolph Boulevard towards the Northeast Side of town. According to officials, the fire started in the back of the Shell Gas Station....
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
news4sanantonio.com
Man in serious condition after being stabbed during fight on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight late Friday night on the city's Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police say the victim and the 37-year-old suspect got into an argument that turned physical. The suspect...
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
news4sanantonio.com
Fire department advises to celebrate New Years Eve safely
The San Antonio Fire Department is reminding you to celebrate your New Year's Eve safely. Fireworks are illegal inside city limits. If you get caught popping them, you could face a $2,000 fine. If you see reckless use of fireworks risking injury or fire, you can report it at 210-207-7273.
news4sanantonio.com
Two-story house fire leaves family homeless on New Year's Day
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a home early Sunday morning. The San Antonio Fire Department says that the fire started around 2:45 a.m. near the 2600 block of Pebble Bow on San Antonio's North Side. According to authorities, crews arrived and started attacking the fire...
news4sanantonio.com
Wedding planner who paid $31.5 million for pandemic food boxes sued by business partner
SAN ANTONIO - A local wedding and event planner who paid $31 million to distribute food boxes during the pandemic is being sued by his business partner. Greg Palomino's company, CRE8AD8, landed the federal contract despite lacking food distribution experience. Palomino is now being sued by local chef Iverson Brownell...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battled house fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a house fire on the South Side. The incident happened at the 2600 block of De Sague at around 9 a.m. Friday. As many as 17 units responded. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. This is an...
news4sanantonio.com
Kitten makes it home for the holidays after being stuck in drainage inlet over 4 days
SAN ANTONIO – A cat has been rescued after being trapped inside a drainage inlet over four days. The cat, “Chaos,” made it back home just in time for the holidays, thanks to Animal Care Officers Peña and Duran. Earlier in December, Mr. F was walking...
news4sanantonio.com
Have a jacket ready to watch the big firework show for the New Year
SAN ANTONIO - We'll see an upper level disturbance pass overhead today, which continues a pretty cloudy forecast. I also can't rule out a few sprinkles or a shower in the viewing area through the day but most will not see rain. I'll keep it at a 20% rain chance with highs in the 60s to around 70. This weekend, get ready for a big burst of bright sunshine and warm temperatures for outdoor plans! We'll easily climb into the mid 70s Saturday and may challenge 80 on Sunday! Mornings will be cool and crisp both days. Ringing in the New Year downtown, plan on clear skies and 60s early in the evening then mid to upper 50s by midnight for the big firework show!
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Archbishop remembers Pope Benedict XVI
SAN ANTONIO - Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller reflects on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who passed away Saturday at the age of 95. The Vatican announced three days before his death that he received the sacrament of the anointing of the sick. Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller met with Pope...
