Plaquemines Parish, LA

fox8live.com

Acadian ambulance driver killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An Acadian ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) -- identified as 36-year-old John Mitchell Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Amber Alert for California boy canceled

(Gray News) - Authorities in California canceled an Amber Alert Friday. Police had issued the alert Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed abducted. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the subject had been located. No other details were available. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox8live.com

New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/KTVU) - Family, friends, and classmates are mourning the loss of Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, who was killed while visiting his family in the Bay Area of California for Christmas. The 16-year-old Edna Karr sophomore was with his mother, Nakia Banks, visiting his aunt in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
MOSCOW, ID
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Dense fog makes for dangerous New Year’s Day driving conditions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Year’s Day brought dangerous travel conditions Sunday, with dense fog and smoke reducing visibility to near-zero in spots. The fog will linger many hours through the morning, until about lunchtime. Visibility will dramatically improve by then and some sun is expected heading into the afternoon. Once we get out of the fog bank, our temperatures will climb into the 70s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

