Mississippi man driving ambulance dies in crash near Slidell, State Police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An Acadian ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when...
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
Acadian ambulance driver killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An Acadian ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) -- identified as 36-year-old John Mitchell Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still...
Sunrise Interview: Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ opportunity to promote tourism
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Tourism will come out smelling like roses in Pasadena next week. For the second year in a row, the state will have a float in the prestigious Tournament of Roses Parade. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined us live this morning with the details...
Amber Alert for California boy canceled
(Gray News) - Authorities in California canceled an Amber Alert Friday. Police had issued the alert Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed abducted. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the subject had been located. No other details were available. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a medical event while on vacation in Colorado with his family. Nelson worked for SPSO for nearly three years. He started as a correctional officer, then...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/KTVU) - Family, friends, and classmates are mourning the loss of Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, who was killed while visiting his family in the Bay Area of California for Christmas. The 16-year-old Edna Karr sophomore was with his mother, Nakia Banks, visiting his aunt in...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends of the Southern University nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life. Through tears, those who knew and loved Courtney Hughes held a balloon release in Algiers, followed by a second line. The 19-year-old was one of two people killed early...
Dense fog makes for dangerous New Year’s Day driving conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Year’s Day brought dangerous travel conditions Sunday, with dense fog and smoke reducing visibility to near-zero in spots. The fog will linger many hours through the morning, until about lunchtime. Visibility will dramatically improve by then and some sun is expected heading into the afternoon. Once we get out of the fog bank, our temperatures will climb into the 70s.
