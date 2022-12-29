ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Perry County Schools names Campbell new superintendent

In less than two months, the Perry County Schools Board of Education voted to end its current superintendent’s contract early and named a new superintendent. During a special meeting held Dec. 26, the board named West Perry Elementary Principal Kent Campbell to succeed Jonathan Jett, whose retirement is set to become effective Dec. 31.
Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Man arrested after bomb threats in Wise, Va.

(WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release. A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making […]
15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
HCTC receives $1.44M WORC grant

Hazard Community and Technical College’s (HCTC) Works! has been awarded a $1.44 million grant from the Department of Labor, which will enhance, create, and support experiential learning opportunities (ELO) and registered apprenticeships (RA). According to the statement, HCTC Works! will recruit and connect youth/adult students, high schools and employers,...
Former city hall donated to the City of Hazard by the Dawahare family

The City of Hazard has received the donation of the 460 High Street building from the Dawahare family, according to a statement from the city. The hope, according to the statement is to get this historic building back in use in Hazard for many more years to come. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925 and is nearly 100 years old. Mr. Wootton started the Hazard Herald and was the Attorney General of Kentucky from 1932 to 1936.
