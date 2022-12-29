Read full article on original website
Perry County Schools names Campbell new superintendent
In less than two months, the Perry County Schools Board of Education voted to end its current superintendent’s contract early and named a new superintendent. During a special meeting held Dec. 26, the board named West Perry Elementary Principal Kent Campbell to succeed Jonathan Jett, whose retirement is set to become effective Dec. 31.
JCFC hosts public meeting to discuss allowing on-road ATV use
PAINTSVILLE — As part of ongoing ATV trail development in Johnson County, the Johnson County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority’s First Frontier Appalachian Trails hosted a public meeting on Dec. 19 to discuss allowing ATVs to be driven on specifically designated highways to allow for trail connection.
Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
City of Hazard provides water update, boil water advisory in effect for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities issued an update on the water situation on Saturday. They said water is being restored to Highway 15 North and Highway 28. Water is also being pushed to Buckhorn. Water is also being restored to Highway 80, Lost Creek,...
‘He’s not a Drago yet, but we’re getting there’: Floyd County welcomes first deputy K9 since Allen ambush
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The six months following the Allen ambush have been met with a lot of rebuilding and a world of remembering for law enforcement officers in Floyd County. Losing a deputy and a K9, as their partners at the Prestonsburg Police Department lost two officers, the Floyd...
Perry County Superintendent retires early after 10 years
At the last regular called Perry County Board of Education meeting for the year, the board presented Jonathon Jett with a plaque to show appreciation for his 10 years as Superintendent and wish him well on his early retirement. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” said Jett.
Beshear announces action plan for rebuilding in flood-stricken areas
During a visit to Knott County Dec. 20, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. According to a statement from Beshear’s office, the initial building site is located in the community of Talcum, in Knott County...
Crash suspect connected to Jacoby Gray arraigned in court
(WEHT) - The man accused of a drunk driving crash connected to the death of Jacoby Gray faced a judge for the first time on Thursday.
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Man arrested after bomb threats in Wise, Va.
(WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release. A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making […]
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
HCTC receives $1.44M WORC grant
Hazard Community and Technical College’s (HCTC) Works! has been awarded a $1.44 million grant from the Department of Labor, which will enhance, create, and support experiential learning opportunities (ELO) and registered apprenticeships (RA). According to the statement, HCTC Works! will recruit and connect youth/adult students, high schools and employers,...
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
SOAR EKY Gala rescheduled for April 29, award nominations extended to Jan. 31
Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s (SOAR) first-ever EKY Gala, presented by Kentucky Power, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event will still take place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. The gala will include a red carpet arrival, awards ceremony, and reception celebrating those moving Appalachian...
Holl retiring from HCTC after 26 years of teaching
Dr. Rich Holl feels the time he’s been teaching has flown by so quickly, he can hardly believe it is now ending. “I found my dream job when I started teaching,” noted the history professor at Hazard Community and Technical College, who is retiring after 26 years.
Former city hall donated to the City of Hazard by the Dawahare family
The City of Hazard has received the donation of the 460 High Street building from the Dawahare family, according to a statement from the city. The hope, according to the statement is to get this historic building back in use in Hazard for many more years to come. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925 and is nearly 100 years old. Mr. Wootton started the Hazard Herald and was the Attorney General of Kentucky from 1932 to 1936.
Michigan man sentenced in Eastern KY pill case
A Michigan man will serve more than four years in prison for his role in a oxycodone trafficking case prosecutors said was responsible for the drug being brought into Perry County where a Hazard man, who has also pleaded guilty in the case, would then sell them. According to court...
