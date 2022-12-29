Read full article on original website
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘DWTS’ Maks Chmerkovskiy Remembers ‘Wild’ Relationship With Kirstie Alley; ‘I Thought You’d Be Around Forever’
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy shared his thoughts about the passing of his former celebrity partner Kirstie Alley upon her December 5, 2022 death.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Jenna Johnson's brother Ashton announced on Instagram that his daughter was delivered stillborn on Dec. 2 Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her baby niece Lennon Sky, who was delivered stillborn last week. On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, announced on Instagram that her brother Ashton Johnson and his wife Skyler "went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week." Jenna shared a series of photos from a snowy graveside memorial for Lennon, where a photo of the baby girl was...
Cheryl Burke Reunites With Tom Bergeron Following Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit
Reunited and it feels so good! Following her exit from Dancing With the Stars, Cheryl Burke took the time to catch up with former host Tom Bergeron. “Dance Dad and his many personalities... 😆 #dancedad #reunitedanditfeelssogood,” the professional dancer, 38, shared on Monday, December 5, via Instagram. The post contained a series of selfies with […]
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
Joan Lunden, Former ‘GMA’ Host, Slams ABC For Replacing Her With A Younger Woman When She Turned 47
Former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden has opened up about being ousted from the talk show and replaced with a younger woman. Lunden, who was the co-host of the ABC talk show from 1980 to 1997, later became a correspondent on NBC’s Today and the host of Second Opinion. The journalist recently spoke to Yahoo! about her sudden GMA exit, which she insinuates was due to sexism and ageism within the field. “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class … as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” she said. Lunden...
Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos
Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
Todd And Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Fam's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley hasn't watched Chrisley Knows Best and revealed why.
Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents
When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
