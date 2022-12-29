Read full article on original website
Katie Ledecky tabbed AP female athlete of the year for second time
Ledecky wins the award for a second time after winning in 2017
Pinkbike.com
Video: Joey Gough's 2022 Highlights
What a year it's been. From shredding Brage Vestavik's B-Rage festival, to sending the revamped 50to01 Line at Project Evolve to simply flowing my local trails with friends. The first year everything has felt back to normal - no restrictions, just having fun on bikes. See you in 2023!. Supported...
Tom Pidcock to skip 2023 cyclocross world title defence
Classics campaign comes first says coach Kurt Bogaerts
Pinkbike.com
Video: Jack Moir Surfing & Shredding in 'Down Time'
Jack Moir's final edit from his off-season sure looks like a good time. Stay tuned for more news about the big man's plans for next season.
Fem Van Empel dominates at the GP Sven Nys
European champion returns to distance Brand and Carmen Alvarado
judoinside.com
Tina Trstenjak bows out of top judo
After a career that can only be described as illustrious, Tina Trstenjak has announced her retirement from competition. Trstenjak hadn’t been in competition since the Tokyo Games and has new challenges. Trstenjak experienced the special fairytale of cementing a friendship and rivalry with her nemesis Clarisse Agbegnenou when they...
