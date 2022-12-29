ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pinkbike.com

Video: Joey Gough's 2022 Highlights

What a year it's been. From shredding Brage Vestavik's B-Rage festival, to sending the revamped 50to01 Line at Project Evolve to simply flowing my local trails with friends. The first year everything has felt back to normal - no restrictions, just having fun on bikes. See you in 2023!. Supported...
judoinside.com

Tina Trstenjak bows out of top judo

After a career that can only be described as illustrious, Tina Trstenjak has announced her retirement from competition. Trstenjak hadn’t been in competition since the Tokyo Games and has new challenges. Trstenjak experienced the special fairytale of cementing a friendship and rivalry with her nemesis Clarisse Agbegnenou when they...

