ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, Los Angeles coroner says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSyFP_0jxrglff00

( KTLA ) – The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old, whose credits include “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. The report also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders’ body was reportedly found in his L.A. home after his death on June 16 . Sources for TMZ at the time said the actor had a history of using drugs. The outlet also reported that police found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died,” citing sources investigating the incident.

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at Los Angeles airport

According to the full coroner’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died, mentioning his use of fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to respond.

The coroner’s office noted that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Sanders had starred in shows including “JLW Academy” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to his IMDb profile. His role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
People

Cause of Death Determined for 18-Year-Old 9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders

Sanders died in his Los Angeles home in June Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been confirmed.  Six months after the 18-year-old actor 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died at his home, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has issued its report, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause and determining that Sanders' death was an accident Sanders' agent Pedro Tapia previously issued a statement to Deadline in June: "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

TikTok creator Cooper Noriega died of an accidental drug overdose, coroner says

TikTok star Cooper Noriega, whose body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot in June, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to authorities. Noriega, who was 19, died of the "combined effects" alprazolam, a medication known by its brand name Xanax, fentanyl and lorazepam, which is used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
TODAY.com

TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
DC News Now

DC News Now

39K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy