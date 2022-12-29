Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX reached out to area hospitals Sunday trying to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2023, and as far as we know... that title belongs to Elsie Claire Raymo. Raymo was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans at 2:42 A.M. New...
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. ‘Strolling...
WCAX
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Friday...
WCAX
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
WMUR.com
Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations
LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont
Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.
Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
In its first three months, Vermont's retail cannabis industry has grown from three operating dispensaries to 25.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Vermont
Looking for a laidback, family-friendly destination in the Northeast? Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Green Mountain State” of Vermont. This week, rest easy knowing your luggage will be staying put in one hotel room each night. Burlington is Vermont’s most populous city, and unless you’re planning a ski trip at one of Vermont’s mountain-top resorts, it’s best to plant your roots in Burlington and take day trips to surrounding sights. Plan to fly in and out of Burlington International Airport (BTV) and arrange your rental car accordingly. Fortunately, Burlington sits alongside Lake Champlain, which is the sixth largest lake in the country. Lake Champlain houses numerous beaches, plenty of opportunities for water sports, and a slew of state parks for camping and picnics.
wgbh.org
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
mynbc5.com
More federal funds to be taken away from food programs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
WMUR.com
Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023
KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
Vermont’s hourly minimum wage rises to $13.18 in new year
(The Center Square) – Vermont’s hourly minimum wage rate increased again in 2023, following a trend that has been taking place within the state in recent years from legislation. Beginning Jan. 1, employers across Vermont are required to pay at least $13.18 per hour. A year ago, Vermont’s...
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
Comments / 0