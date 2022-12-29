Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics
Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bates-Diop is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined on Saturday. He'll remain out through the start of 2023. In 28 games this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) probable for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones is listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. He played through it on Saturday, and it's likely he'll do so again in the team's first game of 2023.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
numberfire.com
Taj Gibson (groin) out Sunday for Washington
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gibson entered the day with a questionable tag due to left groin soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the first game of 2023. In 23 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) inactive for Memphis Sunday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams was listed doubtful due to right knee soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown (ankle) available, starting for Nuggets on Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brown was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court in full capacity in a battle of the current No. 1 seeds despite a right ankle sprain. With Jamal Murray sidelined due to left knee injury management, Brown will also start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (illness) active and starting on Saturday, Naz Reid to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Gobert will make his return to the court after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 39.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable again Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers keep listing James probable due to left ankle soreness. He keeps suiting up despite the ailment. It's safe to assume that will remain the case for the team's first game of 2023.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) active for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo will suit up after he sat out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to produce 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama (ankle) doubtful for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama (ankle) as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama missed Saturday's game and is now trending towards missing a second straight game. Aldama has taken a step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game (up from...
numberfire.com
Coby White (knee) available for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (ankle) available on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (calf) available on Friday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Lyles has been upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Jazz. Lyles' Friday projection includes 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson (groin) out on Friday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson (groin) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Gibson will sit out after Washington's veteran was ruled out with groin soreness. Expect Daniel Gafford to see more minutes on Friday night. Gafford's projection includes 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
