Fight at Collinsville pub ends with double fatal shooting
Two men were shot and killed overnight Sunday during an ongoing confrontation in downtown Collinsville.
advantagenews.com
13-Year-Old Wood River Boy Reported Missing To Police
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department said today a 13-year-old male has been reported missing. The police said at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Hunter Rezabek was reported by a family member to have left his residence on South Central Avenue, Wood River, at approximately 3 p.m. earlier that day. Hunter is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, and approximately 115 pounds.
KMOV
Man shot, killed north of downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jeffery Avant, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot in a home on Cass Avenue on Dec. 29. Police were called for a shooting at a home on Cass Avenue and found Avant shot in the chest. EMS took Avant to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Man shot and killed in Jennings on New Year’s Day
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Jennings.
KMOV
Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
edglentoday.com
Update: Alton Police Say Shooting Victim Transported To St. Louis Area Hospital
ALTON - At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers arrived and located one subject who had been shot while inside...
Man accused of shooting at car near gas pump in Metro East
A man is behind bars and accused of shooting at a car near a gas pump in St. Clair County.
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
KMOV
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
SULLIVAN, Mo. – A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year’s Eve. Trooper Colby Townsend had parked along South Outer Road, just west of Sullivan, and was walking to assist a pedestrian when he was struck at 6:20 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
wgel.com
Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
Judge overturns man’s conviction in 2011 St. Louis death
A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective.
advantagenews.com
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
