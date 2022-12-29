ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

Police investigate double homicide in Collinsville

Police in Collinsville are investigating a double homicide that took place in the early hours of New Year's Day on Sunday. Authorities say two men were shot and killed following an apparent altercation outside a downtown Collinsville bar. The alleged shooter is in custody. The victims were identified by police...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

13-Year-Old Wood River Boy Reported Missing To Police

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department said today a 13-year-old male has been reported missing. The police said at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Hunter Rezabek was reported by a family member to have left his residence on South Central Avenue, Wood River, at approximately 3 p.m. earlier that day. Hunter is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, and approximately 115 pounds.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

Two dead after fight at Collinsville pub on New Years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just 45 minutes into 2023, Collinsville Police Department responded to a call about gunshots being fired near a pub in downtown Collinsville. When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Ricardo Correa, 20, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, were pronounced dead at the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed north of downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jeffery Avant, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot in a home on Cass Avenue on Dec. 29. Police were called for a shooting at a home on Cass Avenue and found Avant shot in the chest. EMS took Avant to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
CAHOKIA, IL
5 On Your Side

1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
HILLSBORO, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in Cahokia Heights

The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
CAHOKIA, IL
wgel.com

Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident

Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
LEBANON, IL
mycouriertribune.com

East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
