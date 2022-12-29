Read full article on original website
Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships
Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Griner Are Focused On Living A Normal Life
Earlier this month, Russian officials finally released Griner to the U.S. in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. The post Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Griner Are Focused On Living A Normal Life appeared first on NewsOne.
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the Saudi ...
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
TODAY.com
Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death
Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
Brazil legend Kaka welcomes Lionel Messi to elite 'Triple Crown' club in social media post
The Argentina captain became just the ninth player in history to reach the status to 'join' the club, which requires a player to have won a Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d'Or.
BBC
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
Bolsonaro leaves Brazil with two days left on his mandate
Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, left the country Friday, two days before his successor's inauguration and shortly after bidding his followers a tearful farewell. Bolsonaro is technically president for two more days.
Daily Beast
Bolsonaro Flees Brazil to Hide Out in Home of MMA Fighter in Florida
After a contentious presidential race—seen by most as Brazil’s most consequential election in decades—the country’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, opted to take an unconventional route to get out of attending incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva’s inauguration: Fleeing the country. Bolsonaro faced...
Erik ten Hag's blunt response to Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr question
Erik ten Hag was in no mood to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr after Man Utd beat Wolves.
