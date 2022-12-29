ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
BBC

Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend

Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
BBC

How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm

The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
TODAY.com

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death

Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
BBC

'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes

We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
AFP

Bolsonaro leaves Brazil with two days left on his mandate

Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, left the country Friday, two days before his successor's inauguration and shortly after bidding his followers a tearful farewell. Bolsonaro is technically president for two more days. 
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Bolsonaro Flees Brazil to Hide Out in Home of MMA Fighter in Florida

After a contentious presidential race—seen by most as Brazil’s most consequential election in decades—the country’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, opted to take an unconventional route to get out of attending incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva’s inauguration: Fleeing the country. Bolsonaro faced...
FLORIDA STATE

